This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dylan Hartley: ‘I’d had enough of being governed by Eddie Jones’

The former England captain has recalled the brutal way he was told he would not be going to the World Cup.

By Press Association Friday 14 Aug 2020, 6:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,011 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5176191
Dylan Hartley (file pic).
Image: Andrew Matthews
Dylan Hartley (file pic).
Dylan Hartley (file pic).
Image: Andrew Matthews

DYLAN HARTLEY insists that by the time his England career was over he could no longer take being “governed” by Eddie Jones as he revealed the brutal way he was told he would not be going to the World Cup.

Hartley was appointed skipper by Jones when the Australian replaced Stuart Lancaster at the end of 2015 and was at the helm for successive Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam.

But the 34-year-old, England’s third most capped player, then suffered concussion before he was prevented from taking part at Japan 2019 by a knee injury that forced his retirement in November.

In an interview printed in the Daily Telegraph, Hartley said that he felt “like a piece of meat, thrown in the bin because it was past its sell-by date. I’d had enough of being governed by Eddie.”

As he battled to prove his fitness, he was eventually told by Jones: “You’re f*****, mate”.

Hartley continues: “Even by the standards of the 6am texts he delivers while running on the treadmill, which make the recipient’s balls tighten and the brain melt, this phone call was brutal… he was effectively ending my England career with three words.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Northampton hooker, who also voices respect for Jones and states he is the best coach he played under, would not allow his family to come to England training camps because “it would have felt like a prison visit”.

He added on Jones’ sessions: “Anyone who looked even slightly out of shape had about as much chance of survival as a wildebeest wandering into a herd of lions. By matchday I was absolutely f****** b*******ed.

“If I’m honest it was just turning up, wanting just to get through the game and win so I could have a nice week, an easier week with Eddie.”

Hartley is also critical of the way his contemporaries have been treated by the game after making his Test debut in 2008.

“My generation of players have been crash dummies for a sport in transition from semi-professionalism,” he said.

It’s being reshaped, subtly but relentlessly, by money men, geo-politicians, talking heads and television executives. They treat us as warm bodies, human widgets.

“It would be wrong to attempt to skirt the unavoidable truth that as players become bigger, faster and stronger they will be chewed up and spat out quicker. It is a given, therefore, that we need to insist on the highest standards of care.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie