Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Advertisement

€150-million-rated teenager Bellingham shoots down transfer speculation

Liverpool, Man United and Man City are among the clubs reportedly interested in the England international.

16 minutes ago 476 Views 1 Comment
Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund (file pic).
Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BORUSSIA DORTMUND’S teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham said he has not turned his mind to an off-season move, despite persistent rumours linking him to some of Europe’s top clubs.

Speaking after he helped guide Dortmund to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 0-0 home draw against Manchester City, Bellingham said the sheer amount of games at the moment meant it was hard to focus too far into the future.

“In all honesty, I’m not thinking about anything like that. You (the media) will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund,” Bellingham said late on Tuesday.

“I’m not even thinking about the World Cup. I’m trying to win games with Borussia Dortmund and then we’ll see what happens.”

Bellingham, who is reportedly valued at €150 million and played through an ankle complaint on Tuesday, said he hopes his recent performances will earn him a rest in Dortmund’s final Champions League group game, now that progress to the knockouts has been secured.

“Hopefully I’ll get a bit of a rest in Copenhagen, but you guys can ask (manager) Edin (Terzic) for me about that,” Bellingham laughed.

“The other league games are really important and we have to set ourselves up for the new year.”

Other than starting from the bench last week before coming on to win and convert a match-sealing penalty against Hannover in the German Cup, Bellingham has played every minute of every game this season — the only Dortmund player to do so.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who saved a second-half penalty from City’s Riyad Mahrez to ensure Dortmund got a share of the spoils, said Dortmund’s qualification meant next week’s Copenhagen match “was no longer a knockout” game.

“It is very, very important that we were rewarded for our performance (with a win) for once,” Kobel said.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Bellingham credited the home fans for giving his side the edge, saying the visitors were “shocked” by the home support.

“(The fans) were unbelievable. Even the City lads were shocked,” Bellingham said.

“You could kind of see (on their faces) how happy they were to be witnessing something like that.

“I’ve said before, it’s not (just) a stadium or a set of fans, it’s like an experience.”

While Dortmund travel to Copenhagen next Wednesday for the final set of group stage fixtures, Man City will welcome Sevilla to Manchester.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie