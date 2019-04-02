This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork and Dunalk safely through to EA Sports Cup quarter-finals while Bray prevail after penalties

There were six crunch games down for decision this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 12:05 AM
38 minutes ago
Dundalk players celebrate scoring against St Pat's.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dundalk players celebrate scoring against St Pat's.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK CITY AND DUNDALK are among the sides who progressed to the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup on Monday.

Meanwhile, extra-time was required in two of the other second-round games this evening, with Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers going to penalties before Gary Cronin’s side prevailed.

Waterford 2-1 Galway United

Waterford earned a second-round win at home against Galway United, with goals from Dean Walsh and Cory Galvin securing their passage to the quarter-finals.

Walsh put the home side in front after 30 minutes with Jeff McGowan scoring the equaliser for Galway before the hour mark.

Galvin responded for Waterford shortly after with a decisive goal, smashing the ball home from 30 yards to secure the victory.

Bohemians 2-1 Cabinteely

A late penalty from Sam Byrne ensured a win for Bohemians against Cabinteely.

The visitors struck first when striker Luke Clucas finished the ball to the net from a header in the first half.

Ryan Graydon levelled proceedings for Bohemians in the 56th minute before Byrne completed the comeback with a winning goal from the penalty spot with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining. 

Bray Wanderers 0-0 Shamrock Rovers (4-2 after penalties)

Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers were forced to go to penalties at the Carlisle Grounds when they couldn’t be separated after the first 90 minutes and extra-time.

Greg Bolger netted from the first penalty to edge Rovers in front before Luka Lovic equallised for Bray.

Brandon Kavanagh and Aaron Greene missed the next two spot-kicks for Rovers, while Richie Purdy and Dylan McGlade both got their efforts on target to put Bray in the ascendancy. 

Dylan Watts netted Bray’s second penalty before Dylan Barnett put Bray’s victory beyond doubt with his attempt.

James Tilley James Tilley was on target for Cork City. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork City 4-1 Cobh Ramblers 

Cork City comfortably overcame their local rivals to progress to the quarter-finals.

James Tilley, Liam Nash Gary Comerford were all on target before the Cobh side managed to find the target in the 77th minute through Denzil Fernandes.

Any chance of a late comeback was ruled out when substitute Darragh Crowley scored with his first touch of the game just before the full-time whistle.

St Patrick’s Athletic 1-2 Dundalk

Dundalk edged out St Patrick’s Athletic at a rainy Richmond Park.

Georgie Kelly opened the scoring for the visitors after just five minutes, but St Patrick’s found an equaliser eight minutes later when James Doona’s long-range shot deflected into the net past Dundalk keeper Aaron McCarey.

But the Lilywhites were back in front after 34 minutes through a Dean Jarvis header, which proved to be the winning goal.

Dundalk will return to face the Inchicore side this Friday in the SSE Airtricity League.

Finn Harps 1-1 Sligo Rovers (2-1 AET)

Finn Harps came out on top in the second game of the night that went to extra-time.

It looked like the game was heading for a goalless draw at the end of normal time, before Mark Coyle struck for the hosts in the 86th minute.

Dante Leverock produced a quick response for Sligo Rovers two minutes later with a goal from a free-kick to ensure the game would go to extra-time.

Finn Harps found the winner after just five minutes, with Stephen Doherty stepping up to finish the ball to the net after Mark Russell’s effort was blocked.

