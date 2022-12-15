Republic of Ireland international makes colleges' switch Stateside

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Éabha O’Mahony has made the move to Texas from Boston College in the US collegiate system.

The University of Texas women’s football team announced the Cork star’s arrival this evening as one of three “high-profile transfers” alongside US underage duo Mia Justus and Abby Allen.

O’Mahony, 20, joins the Longhorns after two successful seasons at Boston College.

Most recently, she was part of the North Carolina Courage U23 squad, playing summer league soccer from May to July. Fellow Cork native Denise O’Sullivan is currently on the books there.

Involved with the Ireland women’s national team in recent years after rapidly rising through the underage ranks — she captained the U17s and was named Player of the Year at that grade — O’Mahony made her senior international debut in a friendly against the US at the Rose Bowl in August ’19.

She was last involved in the Girls In Green squad which travelled to Georgia for June’s heavy World Cup qualifier win, and has four caps to her name.

Prior to her move to the States, O’Mahony starred for Cork City in the Women’s National League [WNL] from 2018 to 2021. Also a talented camogie player, she won U14 and U16 All-Ireland medals with the Rebel county.

Heather Payne of Florida State University is among the other Irish players in the collegiate system in America.

Meanwhile, on home soil, WNL champions Shelbourne have announced the re-signings of Keeva Keenan, Jemma Quinn and Taylor White. Reds captain Pearl Slattery, fellow stalwart Rachel Graham and rising star Abbie Larkin have also committed for 2023.

Gavin Cooney

Several other clubs have announced re-signings, with Wexford Youths the latest to do so in confirming that Edel Kennedy will go again. In recent days, the Slaneysiders welcomed former Bohemians ace Abbie Brophy to Ferrycarrig Park, with Avril Brierly’s switch from DLR Waves to Peamount United, Becky Watkin’s return to Peas from Wexford, and Mia Dodd’s move to Bohs from DLR other big pieces of transfer news.

