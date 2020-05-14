'You don’t want to be putting players and families at risk' - Dublin star backs Gaelic games stance

DUBLIN LADIES FOOTBALL star Éabha Rutledge believes the right stance is being taken by Gaelic games higher-ups amid the current Covid-19 crisis.

In a sobering interview on The Sunday Game this weekend, GAA President John Horan said he can’t see Gaelic games being played at any level while social distancing in its current form remains in place.

This followed off the back of statements from both the GAA and Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] last week, and currently no on-field training is permitted until 20 July at the earliest — as per the Government roadmap.

While we haven’t heard from many players since Horan’s interview with RTÉ Sport’s Des Cahill, Sky Blues defender Rutledge, for one, fully supports the decisions taken, with health and safety paramount.

“I know the LGFA said in their statement that they are working continuously with the GAA, and John Horan was saying that as long as social distancing is in place that the championship just won’t be able to go ahead,” she told a conference call yesterday.

I do agree with him on that because you don’t want to be putting players and families at risk.

“When the announcement came last week about 20 July, it was nearly uplifting to know that the date is coming and we’re going to get there soon. “But when John Horan released that statement from the GAA, and the LGFA released their statement as well, they’re saying that as much as they’re compared differently with rugby and soccer, it still very much is a contact sport and as long as social distancing is there, I don’t think there is a way that we could play the championship. “As John Horan was saying, they’ll just have to work continuously with the healthcare guidelines and go off that.”

“I’m just trying to stay positive and optimistic about it,” she added when asked whether she felt pessimistic or optimistic about Gaelic games’ potential return.

I suppose we just don’t know, it’s uncertain times and we won’t know with how the numbers are going so we’ll just have to… we’ll just train as if it is going ahead and keep that as my goal for now.

Rutledge and the Dublin ladies continue to train remotely, following a schedule set out by Mick Bohan and his management team.

They’ve completed a six-week block of running and football training and are currently enjoying a week-long break, which they’d normally take after their Division 1 league campaign.

“After this break we’ll go back to individual training and then when more guidelines come out further on in the summer, hopefully we’ll be able to have small group training with social distancing,” the Kilmacud player explains, hoping that it might mean a county championship breakthrough for Crokes should the concentration be on club action first.

Rutledge, who earns a living as a fund accountant for JP Morgan, is currently working from home, and filling her free time with walking, cycling and various other activities.

“I’ve never baked before in my life,” she laughs, “but I’ve been trying to look up new recipes just to keep myself busy and trying to stay positive.

I know these times are quite uncertain but we’ve been given a lot of time that we’ve never had before. I’ve been working away on my weaknesses, my mobility, and just trying to keep busy.

Work is certainly busy, thankfully, she tells, despite the feeling that finance is an industry that will be badly-affected by this pandemic: “We’re kept going and we’re lucky that we’re kept going. So far, so good, hopefully that will continue. I think most things probably will take a hit but you just never know, we have to see how it goes down the line.”

Work and football have been keeping her firmly rooted on home soil of late, even though she was invited to attend Aussie Rules trials in Dublin in November. It’s a hot-topic at the moment, with 18 Irish stars on the books of Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] clubs for the 2020 season.

And even hotter after Mayo manager Peter Leahy’s recent announcement on Midwest Radio that his players must decide between ladies football and AFLW going forward.

“Personally, for me, I have no interest currently to go over at this time,” Rutledge, whose sister Caragh is working on the frontline as a midwife in Holles Street, says.

With just breaking into the Dublin team, I wanted to keep progressing on with that. There were trials held in UCD back in November. I know a few of the girls went and I was approached to go to that but I declined it in the end.

“I just thought it would be foolish of me to leave the Dublin team now, just after breaking through. Also with my work career at the minute, I’d like to keep working for a few years.”

On Leahy’s recent decision, Rutledge is unsure if she sees it happening in other counties. Mayo were the side worst affected last season, with four of their top stars missing the league to play Down Under.

“I’m not sure. I suppose in the last few years, it hasn’t really caused much of an issue because there wasn’t that many girls playing AFL but it has grown a lot over here in Ireland and more players [have gone].

“I think this year there was what, 13 or 14 players maybe out of the county scene over playing AFL. I suppose if too many players go, it will then cause an issue with the league and championship down the line but I haven’t faced that issue with our county. So I’m not too sure how they’re fixed.

“But I suppose, you don’t want… for other counties who are relying on their star players, it could be tough when they go out and they’re away then for half the year.”

That said, Rutledge did keep a close eye on her teammates Sinéad Golrick and Niamh McEvoy, after the Dublin duo enjoyed impressive debut seasons with Melbourne FC.

“We were watching their matches and in the Whatsapp groups as well, keeping in contact. They were able to watch our videos as well, which really helped them I’m sure.”

