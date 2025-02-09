'The baton has finally passed' - Eamon Coughlan hails Andrew Coscoran's new Irish record

THREE IRISH INDOOR records were broken at the Millrose Games in New York last night.

Sarah Healy finished third in the 3,000 metres in a time of eight minutes 30.79 seconds, beating the time of 8:35.19 she had set last week in Boston.

In the men’s 800m, Mark English shaved close to one second off his own PB for a time of 1:45.15 to secure fourth place.

And Andrew Coscoran made it a hat-trick of new standards at national level, and in doing so finally set a new Irish record for the indoor mile with a time of 3:49.26.

The baton has finally passed on to the great ⁦@AndrewCoscoran⁩ 3:48.26. Awesome run. pic.twitter.com/BI6HRXKQxz — Eamonn Coghlan (@EamonnCoghlan1) February 8, 2025

Legendary figure Eamon Coughlan set the previous record (3:49.78) and was in attendance for the Wanaker Mile to congratulate Coscoran. “The baton has finally passed on to the great Andrew Coscoran,” he wrote on social media alongside a picture with the new record-holder.

US distance runners Yared Nuguse and Grant Fisher set world records after storming to victories in the mile and 3,000m respectively.

Nuguse, bronze medallist in the 1,500m at last year’s Paris Olympics, produced an electrifying run to take the tape in 3:46.63, eclipsing Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha’s six-year-old previous world best of 3:47.01.

Hobbs Kessler took second place in 3:46.90 – also inside the old world record – with Australia’s Cam Myers third in 3:47.48. Britain’s reigning 1,500m world champion Josh Kerr withdrew from the race.

Earlier, the men’s 3,000m saw Fisher run a superb tactical race to outfox American compatriot and reigning Olympic 1,500m champion Cole Hocker.

Fisher blasted past Hocker on the final lap, coming home in 7min 22.91sec to shave nearly a second off the previous world best of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma in 2023.

Additional reporting – © AFP 2025