Dunphy: 'More than any other single individual, Pele made football 'the beautiful game''

EAMON DUNPHY HAS paid tribute to the late Pele, describing Brazil’s legendary star as the man who made football ‘the beautiful game’.

The three-time World Cup winner, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, died in Sao Paulo on Thursday at the age of 82 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

“He was a remarkable, charismatic and brilliant man,” Dunphy said on RTÉ Radio 1.

“I think Brazilians in particular have a love of the game, and he embodied that really. It was a joyous way that he played the game. He had enough ability to make it a beautiful game and do amazing and wonderful things.

“He coined the phrase ‘the beautiful game’ after his last World Cup in 1970 in Mexico, after the final which was a dazzling affair. They beat Italy 4-1.

“It was the first colour television World Cup final; it was the first television event that was ever broadcast live around the world. And they were brilliant. He was brilliant. The team was. He was very much a team player as well.

“He coined the phrase ‘the beautiful game’, and he more than any other single individual in the history of the game, made it beautiful.”

He added: “Even Andy Warhol who said that everyone was entitled to 15 minutes of fame, he said he’d make an exception for Pele, he’s entitled to 15 centuries.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Pele’s influence in the world game will be everlasting.

He said: “Football is football thanks to these types of people.

“Neymar said a great sentence when he said before (Pele) number 10 was just a number and after it became something special.

“Every top player wanted to wear number 10 in their team. What he has done for football is there and always will remain.

“It’s like a good movie, the legacy after many years. That we are still talking about him like a good movie or a good book is because he was so good.

“I think Pele, (Diego) Maradona, (Johan) Cruyff, (Lionel) Messi, (Franz) Beckenbauer, Cristiano Ronaldo – these type of players will be forever, they will be eternal.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard was another to recognise the enormous impact Pele had in the game.

“The reach of his name in the game was obviously huge,” he said. “It just gets bigger with age. We have lost him unfortunately but his name will continue for evermore because of his impact on the game.”

Gavin Cooney

Spurs boss Antonio Conte learned all about Pele from his father.

He said: “The first person who spoke to me about Pele was my father. My father was in love with Pele because for him, he was the best player in the world and many times he spoke about him.

“Then I watched some games that he played and especially the final of the World Cup and some situations it was incredible what he did with the ball. The memories are this.

“For sure if I have to compare Pele with (Diego) Maradona, it is different because about Pele I listened, I had my father and I watched through the TV his quality and that he was an amazing player.

“About Maradona, I had the opportunity to play against him. Then to see and to touch his ability. But I repeat, Pele for my father was the best footballer in the world.”

The Premier League and EFL have said as a mark of respect, all games this weekend will see players wear black armbands with a minute’s applause prior to kick-off.

– Additional reporting by Niall Kelly