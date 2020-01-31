Roy O'Donovan's stint under Robbie Fowler set to come to a premature end

ROY O’DONOVAN HAS played his last game for Robbie Fowler’s Brisbane Roar.

Having been appointed manager of the Australian side for the 2019-20 season, Fowler made O’Donovan his first signing by handing him a two-year deal last summer.

The Irish striker scored seven goals in his first 10 appearances for the club, which included a hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Melbourne City in November.

However, the 34-year-old Corkonian has been out of favour under the Liverpool legend of late, with his most recent start coming on 13 December.

O’Donovan is now in line for a deadline-day move away from Brisbane. The42 understands that he’s finalising a deal which will see him link up with compatriot Wes Hoolahan at Newcastle Jets, the club he departed at the end of last season.

In two seasons with the Jets, the former Cork City and Sunderland player scored 20 goals in 37 games. In total he has netted 46 times in 92 appearances in Australia, having also spent two years with Central Coast Mariners.

