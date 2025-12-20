Sligo and Cork clubs set up All-Ireland junior hurling final showdown

All-Ireland Club JHC semi-finals

Kilbrittain (Cork) 2-15 Davidstown-Courtnacuddy (Wexford) 1-16

Easkey (Sligo) 4-23 Burt (Donegal) 1-22 AET

EASKEY WILL MEET Cork opposition in the All-Ireland JHC final for the second time in four years after victories for the Sligo champions and Kilbrittain in their semi-finals.

Mark Hickey’s 12-point haul saw Kilbrittain through an intense semi-final battle against Davidstown-Courtnacuddy by 2-15 to 1-16.

The Wexford representatives had netted 31 goals in their 12 games this year, but Kilbrittain provided most of the goal threat at Clonmel Sportsfield.

Ronan Crowley and Luke Griffin fired narrowly wide, and Hickey had a close-range free saved. But from the latter missed chance, Conor Hogan found the breakthrough goal to lead 1-8 to 0-10 at half-time.

Davidstown soon edged ahead through Joe Doyle, Pauric Doyle, and Oisín Hayes, who ended with 0-10.

Kilbrittain steadied in the 38th minute as Hogan turned provider for Griffin’s vital goal; 2-10 to 0-13.

Davidstown batted back to level, but when they needed him, Hickey dug Kilbrittain out with four successive points.

Lucas Fitzpatrick found the net to make for a grandstand finish, but the men from West Cork held out to earn a Croke Park appearance next month.

They will be joined by Easkey, who saw Andy Kilcullen accumulate an incredible 4-10 (4-4 from play) to secure a 4-23 to 1-22 victory over Donegal representatives Burt after extra-time.

Burt took advantage of the wind in the first half at Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, with Liam Óg McKinney striking 0-7 from play. A pair of Kilcullen goals limited the damage to three; 0-14 to 2-5.

Easkey reeled off six in a row upon the resumption and led by five down the stretch. However, Burt notched the final 1-2, started by Conor Gartland’s goal and rounded off by McKinney, to force extra-time; 2-16 to 1-19.

However, Kilcullen completed his hat-trick at the start of the extra period and added a fourth thereafter. Finnan Cawley ended with 0-7 (six from play), while McKinney concluded with 0-13 (nine from play).