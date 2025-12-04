Eben Etzebeth banned for 12 games and reportedly cut by Sharks

SOUTH AFRICA’S EBEN Etzebeth has been handed a three-month suspension after his alleged eye-gouge on Wales player Alex Mann on 22 November, and has reportedly been de-registered from his club, Sharks.

Etzebeth made the shocking infraction in the closing stages of the Springbok’s 73-0 win over Wales and he appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee via video link having received a red card for an act of foul play.

The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC, joined by former international players Leon Lloyd (England) and Becky Essex (England).

Having considered the Player’s and other evidence and reviewed the footage, and for the reasons set out in the full written decision, the Disciplinary Committee have determined that contact with the eye was intentional and a mid-range entry point of eighteen weeks/matches was appropriate. Some mitigating factors, including the Player’s previous record, were applied by the Committee reducing the eighteen week entry point by six weeks to twelve weeks/matches.

Etzebeth will therefore not be eligible for 12 matches, up to and including the game against Cardiff Rugby in the United Rugby Championship on 27 March.

Media reports have since claimed that Etzebeth has been de-registered from the club.