Ed Joyce steps down as Ireland women's cricket head coach

CRICKET IRELAND HAS announced that Ed Joyce will be stepping down as head coach of the women’s international team.

The 46-year-old will depart the role after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan in April. Joyce was appointed to the position in 2019 after a three-month period as the interim coach following the departure of Aaron Hamilton.

He will end his term with a last attempt at helping Ireland qualify for a 50-over World Cup for the first time since 2005. During his reign, Joyce guided Ireland to 51 victories from 97 appearances.

Advertisement

“It has been a privilege to lead Cricket Ireland’s women’s performance programme and to work with this group of dedicated cricketers and support staff,” Joyce said in a statement.

“The last six years have been an incredible journey – not just for me personally, but for the players, coaches and, indeed, the entire performance programme.

“When I came on board we had just announced first-ever part-time contracts for women cricketers in Ireland. Those six part-time contracts have grown over subsequent years to now 23 players under some form of contract – a number of these being full-time. This process of professionalisation alone has been rewarding yet challenging. Throw the Covid pandemic into the mix, the constant need to juggle the availability of players who are still studying – all while meeting the demands of international cricket – the role has been all-encompassing.

“Just as in my professional playing career, I recognise the natural cycle of coaching. There comes a time when a system benefits from fresh perspectives and new voices, allowing players to explore and develop their skills in diverse ways.

“Looking back to mid-2019, I’m immensely proud of the players, coaches, and support structures we’ve built. They’ve undergone a remarkable evolution, rising to every challenge. Victories against England (twice in a week!), Pakistan (in Pakistan), and Bangladesh (in Bangladesh), alongside dominant performances against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and competitive showings against Australia and South Africa, are testaments to their hard work and some of my fondest memories.

“I’m grateful to Cricket Ireland for their trust in me, and deeply thankful to my coaching and support team for sharing this journey. My sincere thanks also go to the players, their families, and the provincial and club coaches who have been integral to our success. A team is far more than just the eleven on the field; you’ve all been part of the wider team, making these past six years so enjoyable.

“This is not, I hope, the end of my journey with Irish cricket. You never can anticipate the future and what opportunities this great sport of cricket will offer in the years to come.”