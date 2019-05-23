Ireland's Eddie Dunbar finishes an impressive third in 12th stage of Giro d'Italia

A STRONG FINISH was enough to secure Eddie Dunbar a third-placed finish in today’s 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia.

The 22-year-old Team INEOS rider found himself among an early breakaway group of the 158km stage, stretching from Cuneo in northern Italy to Pinerolo near Turin.

He remained among that group as it was whittled down to 10 at the beginning of the steep climb of Montoso, and was still among six others in contention for the win less than 10km from the line.

He broke clear with Gianluca Brambilla and Eros Capecchi a kilometre from the finish, all of whom were chased down by Cesare Benedetti and Damiano Caruso.

Benedetti stole the win with Caruso in second, with Dunbar holding off Brambilla and Capecchi to cross the line in third. The stage finish lifts Dunbar to 28th in the overall classification, facts made all the more impressive by the fact he wasn’t initially expected to ride in the race – he was a late replacement for the injured Egan Bernal, having finished third in the Tour de Yorkshire.

Slovenia’s Jan Polanc has the overall lead, and holds a 4′ 07” advantage over his compatriot Primož Roglič.

Tomorrow’s 13th stage is a 196 kilometre, mountain stage from Pinerolo to Ceresole Reale in the Italian region of Piedmont.

