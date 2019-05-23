This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Eddie Dunbar finishes an impressive third in 12th stage of Giro d'Italia

The 22-year-old Team INEOS rider finished strongly as the race made its way to the Italian Alps.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 23 May 2019, 4:43 PM
20 minutes ago 230 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4648904
Eddie Dunbar in today's 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia.
Image: Fabioferrari/Lapresse
Eddie Dunbar in today's 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia.
Eddie Dunbar in today's 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia.
Image: Fabioferrari/Lapresse

A STRONG FINISH was enough to secure Eddie Dunbar a third-placed finish in today’s 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia. 

The 22-year-old Team INEOS rider found himself among an early breakaway group of the 158km stage, stretching from Cuneo in northern Italy to Pinerolo near Turin. 

He remained among that group as it was whittled down to 10 at the beginning of the steep climb of Montoso, and was still among six others in contention for the win less than 10km from the line. 

He broke clear with Gianluca Brambilla and Eros Capecchi a kilometre from the finish, all of whom were chased down by Cesare Benedetti and Damiano Caruso.

Benedetti stole the win with Caruso in second, with Dunbar holding off Brambilla and Capecchi to cross the line in third. The stage finish lifts Dunbar to 28th in the overall classification, facts made all the more impressive by the fact he wasn’t initially expected to ride in the race – he was a late replacement for the injured Egan Bernal, having finished third in the Tour de Yorkshire.

Slovenia’s Jan Polanc has the overall lead, and holds a 4′ 07” advantage over his compatriot Primož Roglič. 

Tomorrow’s 13th stage is a 196 kilometre, mountain stage from Pinerolo to Ceresole Reale in the Italian region of Piedmont. 

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie