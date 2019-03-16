This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham

However, the Australian then called for an improved atmosphere from the Twickenham crowd.

By AFP Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 1:49 AM
52 minutes ago 467 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4546012
File photo: Eddie Jones.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File photo: Eddie Jones.
File photo: Eddie Jones.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones was in a jovial mood as he considered Scotland’s woeful record at Twickenham ahead of this afternoon’s Six Nations finale.

Scotland hold the Calcutta Cup after a 25-13 win over England at Murrayfield last season, but have not beaten their southern neighbours at Twickenham since 1983. A continuation of that streak this weekend could see England take the Six Nations if Wales fail to complete a Grand Slam against Ireland in Cardiff earlier on Saturday.

Jones, asked why he thought Scotland had endured a win-less run since ’83, jokingly replied “1883?” even though Twickenham has ‘only’ been staging rugby matches since 1909.

On a slightly more serious note, Jones pointedly noted that large home crowds had the ability to sway match officials.

“It’s because the referee gets influenced,” Jones said ahead of a match that will be controlled by New Zealand’s Paul Williams. “There’s no doubt about it.”

“The referee’s such a crucial component of the game of rugby,” the Australian added.

“We’ve got a great game based on contest and whenever you’ve got contest you’ve got the referee involved. They’re human beings and they get influenced by the environment. That’s certainly a factor.”

“The support of your fans is also definitely a massive factor,” added Jones, who saw England’s bid for a Grand Slam this season end with a 21-13 loss away to Wales.

That’s one thing the Welsh have got in their favour, haven’t they? They’ve got a great Cardiff crowd and we’ve got a great Twickenham crowd. That’s going to help us on Saturday in those tough moments. The players might not hear it but they feel that positivity.”

It has often been suggested that rugby union’s oldest international fixture, first played in 1871, means more to Scotland than England but Jones was adamant there would be plenty of emotion fuelling his players on Saturday.

“We’re not playing Mars or Pluto, we’re playing Scotland. They’ve got passion and play the game a certain way.

“We’ve got passion about playing for England. It’ll be about which side comes out with most intensity and desire and that’ll be us.”

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    CHELTENHAM
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    Al Boum Photo delivers a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio
    As he turns 30, a look at Theo Walcott's weird and disappointing career
    Solskjaer offers old friend Scholes invite after Oldham departure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie