Dublin: 8 °C Monday 20 January, 2020
Cole gets the chop as Jones rings the changes

Jack Nowell joins Billy Vunipola on the injury list as Eddie Jones names his squad for the Six Nations.

By Garry Doyle Monday 20 Jan 2020, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,566 Views 3 Comments
Eddie Jones has rang the changes.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Eddie Jones has rang the changes.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

EDDIE JONES HAS dropped Dan Cole, Jack Singleton and Ben Spencer for the upcoming Six Nations campaign.

The news was made this lunchtime when Jones announced his squad. Ben Youngs and Willi Heinz held onto their place in a squad which features eight uncapped players: Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ollie Thorley, Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank, Alex Moon, Will Stuart and Jacob Umaga.

In addition, Jones has also called up two apprentices – Alex Mitchell and Josh Hodge -who will train with the squad.

In total, Jones has included 22 players who played at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan last year but there is no place for Jack Nowell, who has an injury that requires surgery. Billy Vunipola also misses out with a broken arm.
 

Jones said: “The Guinness Six Nations for us is all about raising the standards in terms of the way we prepare, tactically and physically how we play the game, and the way we come together off the field.

 “But our first task is beating France in France and that is the only game we need to worry about. We will begin our preparations in Portugal, get a bit of sun, some warm conditions and get ourselves physically and mentally right for the game.

“The first three days will be about getting organised. We have got players from 11 clubs so we need to get everyone on the same page quickly, spend a lot of time working on our togetherness and then by Tuesday next week we are in Test preparation for France.”
 
On his selection Jones said: “It is always about winning the next game so we have picked the best squad available. At the same time we wanted to bring some young players in because we need to keep building our depth so for those new players it is an exciting opportunity for them.”
 
Last week Jones’ coaching staff were confirmed for the Guinness Six Nations with attack coach Simon Amor and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot joining defence coach John Mitchell and skills coach Steve Borthwick.
 
ENGLAND SIX NATIONS SQUAD

Forwards
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 21 caps)
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 19 caps)
Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, uncapped)
Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped)
Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)
Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps)
Jamie George (Saracens, 45 caps)
Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)
Maro Itoje (Saracens, 34 caps)
George Kruis (Saracens, 41 caps)
Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps)
Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 81 caps)
Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)
Joe Marler (Harlequins, 68 caps)
Alex Moon (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 31 caps)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, uncapped)
Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)
Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps)
Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps)

Backs
Elliot Daly (Saracens, 39 caps)
Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)
Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
Owen Farrell (Saracens, 79 caps)
George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 65 caps)
George Furbank (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 9 caps)
Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)
Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps)
Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)
Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 40 caps)
Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)
Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps)
Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)
 
Apprentice players
Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)
Josh Hodge (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Garry Doyle
garry@the42.ie



