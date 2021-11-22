Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

'Who'd write it? I never want to be a goalkeeper again, but goalscorer, I don't mind!'

Edel Kennedy went from Wexford’s stand-in goalkeeper to their goal-scoring hero in the space of a week.

By Emma Duffy Monday 22 Nov 2021, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,018 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5609013
Edel Kennedy celebrates her goal in Sunday's FAI Cup final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Edel Kennedy celebrates her goal in Sunday's FAI Cup final.
Edel Kennedy celebrates her goal in Sunday's FAI Cup final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FROM GOALKEEPER IN last Saturday’s league showdown to goal-scoring hero in yesterday’s FAI Cup final, it’s been a week like no other for Edel Kennedy.

The Wexford Youths stalwart stole the show at Tallaght Stadium with her second-half screamer, while her excellent performance back in her familiar midfield role was also key in the 3-1 win over Shelbourne.

With Stephen Quinn’s regular goalkeepers ruled out through injury for last weekend’s league finale between the sides, Kennedy took the gloves.

Also an accomplished Gaelic footballer with Wicklow club Carnew, the 34-year-old did a decent job, though her side fell to a 3-2 defeat at Tolka Park.

That result, coupled with Peamount United’s capitulation against Galway, saw Shelbourne crowned league champions on a night of high drama in Dublin.

But the cup specialists denied them the double last night, as Wexford tasted FAI Cup success for the fourth time in six years.

As captain Kylie Murphy said afterwards, Kennedy’s goal was “unbelievable,” to which the goalkeeper-turned-goalscorer laughed:

“It’s probably unbelievable I scored it because I never score goals! I don’t know, I may watch it back. It just fell to me, and I just hit it. I don’t even shoot most of the time.

“I just caught it nice and sweet, I caught it lovely. I was delighted with it, I was delighted it gave us a little bit of breathing space.”

And what about that passionate, sliding celebration?

“I don’t know where that came from either! I don’t score, so when I scored, I was going to make the most of it. I didn’t know what to do.

“I just loved it, I ran towards the subs and all that. They’ve been tremendous, they’re always behind us and when they come on, they make such a difference. I was just delighted. I can’t even express how happy I am.”

The big question afterwards, though, was on her drastic positional change.

“Who’d write it? I never want to be a goalkeeper again, but goalscorer, I don’t mind doing that again! Big change. But look, anything at all [for the team]. I didn’t mind going in. I was very nervous, as you probably saw.

“Look, I’d probably go in again if they asked me to but hopefully it never happens again.”

She echoed her captain’s sentiments that they “weren’t good enough” at half time, Wexford’s high standards and efforts to keep raising the bar evident in each and every players’ words time and time again.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Murphy, for one, has said it over and over; without silverware, the season is an unsuccessful one. And Kennedy wholeheartedly agrees.

“100%, last year was a failure in our eyes. We expect ourselves to lift trophies every year so it was a major [aim] that we lifted a trophy this season.

“It’s never nice to see someone else lift a trophy but last week, we weren’t really in contention so it made it a little bit easier. Look, they lifted one. They don’t lift two in front of us.”

Kennedy had a word for everyone and everything afterwards — the record attendance at Tallaght Stadium, the significant strides made in women’s domestic football of late, and for the support of family, friends and fans, which “means the world to everyone,” in particular — but she couldn’t quite pick where this cup final win ranks among the rest.

“I don’t know… we won on penalties one year, we bet Peamount twice, last-ditch goals, extra-time. It gets better really. Obviously you’re coming to the end of the year, you want to pack in as much as you can,” she concluded.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie