'Who'd write it? I never want to be a goalkeeper again, but goalscorer, I don't mind!'

FROM GOALKEEPER IN last Saturday’s league showdown to goal-scoring hero in yesterday’s FAI Cup final, it’s been a week like no other for Edel Kennedy.

The Wexford Youths stalwart stole the show at Tallaght Stadium with her second-half screamer, while her excellent performance back in her familiar midfield role was also key in the 3-1 win over Shelbourne.

With Stephen Quinn’s regular goalkeepers ruled out through injury for last weekend’s league finale between the sides, Kennedy took the gloves.

Also an accomplished Gaelic footballer with Wicklow club Carnew, the 34-year-old did a decent job, though her side fell to a 3-2 defeat at Tolka Park.

That result, coupled with Peamount United’s capitulation against Galway, saw Shelbourne crowned league champions on a night of high drama in Dublin.

But the cup specialists denied them the double last night, as Wexford tasted FAI Cup success for the fourth time in six years.

As captain Kylie Murphy said afterwards, Kennedy’s goal was “unbelievable,” to which the goalkeeper-turned-goalscorer laughed:

“It’s probably unbelievable I scored it because I never score goals! I don’t know, I may watch it back. It just fell to me, and I just hit it. I don’t even shoot most of the time.

“I just caught it nice and sweet, I caught it lovely. I was delighted with it, I was delighted it gave us a little bit of breathing space.”

You don''t stop those.

Wexford take a 3-1 lead in Cup final thanks to a smashing half volley from Edel Kennedy#rtesoccer

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📱https://t.co/z1cRmc9Qmw pic.twitter.com/IWk7FT2kCL — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 21, 2021

And what about that passionate, sliding celebration?

“I don’t know where that came from either! I don’t score, so when I scored, I was going to make the most of it. I didn’t know what to do.

“I just loved it, I ran towards the subs and all that. They’ve been tremendous, they’re always behind us and when they come on, they make such a difference. I was just delighted. I can’t even express how happy I am.”

The big question afterwards, though, was on her drastic positional change.

“Who’d write it? I never want to be a goalkeeper again, but goalscorer, I don’t mind doing that again! Big change. But look, anything at all [for the team]. I didn’t mind going in. I was very nervous, as you probably saw.

“Look, I’d probably go in again if they asked me to but hopefully it never happens again.”

A special mention to @YouthsWomen’s deputy keeper @Dellyk_8 when the chips are down and you lose first team keepers to put an outfield in goal is never easy but Edel done a superb job for her side 👏🏻👏🏻



📸 @fitzer_andy pic.twitter.com/4xjZwB3OHQ — THE WNL SHOW (@thewnlshow) November 14, 2021

She echoed her captain’s sentiments that they “weren’t good enough” at half time, Wexford’s high standards and efforts to keep raising the bar evident in each and every players’ words time and time again.

Murphy, for one, has said it over and over; without silverware, the season is an unsuccessful one. And Kennedy wholeheartedly agrees.

“100%, last year was a failure in our eyes. We expect ourselves to lift trophies every year so it was a major [aim] that we lifted a trophy this season.

“It’s never nice to see someone else lift a trophy but last week, we weren’t really in contention so it made it a little bit easier. Look, they lifted one. They don’t lift two in front of us.”

Kennedy had a word for everyone and everything afterwards — the record attendance at Tallaght Stadium, the significant strides made in women’s domestic football of late, and for the support of family, friends and fans, which “means the world to everyone,” in particular — but she couldn’t quite pick where this cup final win ranks among the rest.

“I don’t know… we won on penalties one year, we bet Peamount twice, last-ditch goals, extra-time. It gets better really. Obviously you’re coming to the end of the year, you want to pack in as much as you can,” she concluded.