Done deal! Eden Hazard completes move to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Done deal: Eden Hazard. Source: Adam Davy

REAL MADRID HAVE announced they have signed Belgian forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

The fee for Hazard, 28, was not disclosed but according to reports Real will pay an initial fee of €100 millio ($113 million) with another €45 million in potential add-ons.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.



We would like to wish Eden well as we say a fond goodbye.#ThankYouEden — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 7, 2019

