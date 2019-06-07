Done deal! Eden Hazard completes move to Real Madrid from Chelsea

REAL MADRID HAVE announced they have signed Belgian forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year deal.
The fee for Hazard, 28, was not disclosed but according to reports Real will pay an initial fee of €100 millio ($113 million) with another €45 million in potential add-ons.
👉 #WelcomeHazard pic.twitter.com/ph6fXHpakp— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 7, 2019
Thank you, @HazardEden10! 💙#ThankYouEden pic.twitter.com/6mCgZSFNJg— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 7, 2019
We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 7, 2019
We would like to wish Eden well as we say a fond goodbye.#ThankYouEden
