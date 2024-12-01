The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Fiorentina - Inter Milan match suspended after Edoardo Bove collapse
FIORENTINA’S MATCH WITH Inter Milan was suspended on Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove suddenly collapsed to the ground, Serie A confirmed to AFP.
Bove was rushed away in an ambulance as players and fans looked on in horror following his sudden fall with 16 minutes on the clock, with the match goalless.
More to follow . . .
– © AFP 2024
