Fiorentina and Inter players react to the worrying situation. Alamy Stock Photo
Fiorentina - Inter Milan match suspended after Edoardo Bove collapse

Player was rushed away in an ambulance.
6.26pm, 1 Dec 2024
FIORENTINA’S MATCH WITH Inter Milan was suspended on Sunday after midfielder Edoardo Bove suddenly collapsed to the ground, Serie A confirmed to AFP.

Bove was rushed away in an ambulance as players and fans looked on in horror following his sudden fall with 16 minutes on the clock, with the match goalless.

More to follow . . . 

– © AFP 2024

