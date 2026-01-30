'My mother wouldn't have been the biggest fan of rugby. Now she loves it'

THE EDOGBO FAMILY WhatsApp group has been abuzz in recent weeks, and rightly so.

23-year-old Edwin is part of the Ireland squad preparing for the Six Nations at their training camp in Portugal. The imposing Munster lock is set for his Test debut sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Sean got his senior Munster debut last weekend and will start again for the province against Glasgow tonight in the URC. The explosive flanker is another big prospect.

Edwin was there at Musgrave Park last Friday as Sean was named player of the match against the Dragons, as were their mother, Patience, and sister, Favour.

The best is still ahead of them, but the Edogbo boys have already come a long way from Cobh Pirates RFC, where they took up rugby.

“Sean started rugby first, I have to admit that,” said Edwin after Ireland training in Portugal yesterday.

“After going to one of his games, I thought it would be something that I’d be interested in too. Luckily, it turned out well for us.”

Sport was always huge in their house. Sean initially loved football, while Edwin was big on tennis. There was basketball and GAA too, but even though there was no rugby in the family history, they got hooked on the oval ball and there was no looking back.

“My mother wouldn’t have been the biggest fan of rugby,” said Edwin.

“Growing up, just with it being such a high-contact sport, not much protection, but now she’s in the full flow of it, she loves every bit of it. She’d be critiquing our games sometimes but it’s great to have that support system.”

Edwin Edogbo, Sean Edogbo, Patience Edogbo, Favour Edogbo and Emily Walsh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Edwin was 13 when he went along to Cobh Pirates and he started as a centre before moving into the back row and eventually settling in the second row. He was always taller than most kids. Many of his old team-mates are still playing for the Pirates.

He and Sean played together just once for the club at U18.5 level, so they’re hoping to get another chance with Munster very soon. Edwin said they didn’t knock lumps out of each other when they were kids, but he doesn’t go along with the suggestion that they were best mates.

“Best mates is pushing it now!” he said with a laugh.

Edwin was proud last week as he watched at Virgin Media Park in Cork.

“It was amazing, to be honest,” he said of Sean’s debut. “Just to see the family group chat popping off and then going back home and seeing everyone’s smiles across everyone’s faces is very special.

“Then for him to get a man of the match that Friday as well, and a brilliant performance, it was almost a cherry on top. Hopefully, we see him get more of them in the games and hopefully I can be there with him.”

Having played for the club right up until he joined the Munster academy upon finishing school, Edogbo has major praise for Cobh.

He has had lots of messages from old coaches and team-mates in the last week.

“Honestly, from my point of view, I know I’m a bit biased, but there’s no better club to be at to help develop you and grow you into a player. The way they take care of the players and care for all the staff is amazing and I’m very grateful for them.

“I still go to the clubhouse and gym whenever I can when I’m back home. I go to the club for runs and stuff, so I’m still very well connected with them.”

Edwin and Sean Edogbo. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Edwin came through the ranks with Munster too, leading to what is his only cap for Ireland so far with the U18 Clubs side against Italy in 2019. Edogbo was also part of an Ireland U18 Schools squad that year but they didn’t play an international game.

So he’s eager to get another cap in green, this time at senior level.

“I think the dream to play for Munster came first, to be honest with you,” said Edogbo.

“Growing up, that was almost the goal in my mind. Munster is such a prestigious club and I’m very fortunate to have played from U16 all the way up with them. I think that was what had kind of grasped my attention.

“I guess Ireland is always in the back of your mind. It’s always a huge honour to represent your country, so I think that was always there as well.”

As a young second row aiming to break through with Munster, there was an obvious role model for Edogbo.

He admired Paul O’Connell and is now loving the change to be coached by him in Ireland camp.

“He was that guy back when I was younger,” said Edogbo, who now stands 6ft 5ins tall and weighs around 127kg. “He was almost the player you wanted to emulate growing up. And sort of have that presence around you and around your game.

“He has a well of knowledge that you can just tap into at any point. He’s more than happy to sit down with anyone and explain his way of thinking. Explain how you can do stuff differently and ultimately help you progress.”

Of course, Edogbo has had major setbacks on his journey in rugby.

He ruptured his Achilles tendon in 2021, meaning he missed out on playing for the Ireland U20s, and ruptured his other Achilles in 2023, cutting short an excellent run of form for Munster.

Edogbo at Ireland training in Portugal. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“The mental side was tough,” said Edogbo of his second Achilles rupture. “I thought I was in good form before the injury and I suppose having it at such a crucial time was a tough pill to swallow.

“But I’m grateful to the Munster staff and everyone who helped me, friends and family, who helped me get out of that hole when I was in it and ultimately get me to this point at the moment.”

There was more frustration last November when Edgobo was due to link up with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, only to be ruled out by a head injury before going into camp.

That was “a little sore for me,” but Edogbo worked hard to recover fully and has continued to play impressive rugby for Munster.

Now he’s a full part of the Ireland squad and feels he’s ready if called upon in the matchday squad for the clash with France next Thursday.

“I understand that if the opportunity came around, I would more than ready to be up for it,” said Edogbo.

“But I think with the nature of the squad, competition is huge and everyone’s fighting for position. And I think there’s a huge learning aspect of this for me as well that shouldn’t get lost.

“I’m enjoying being around lads like Joe [McCarthy], James Ryan, Tadhg [Beirne], getting a bit of snippets off them and seeing what I can add to my game.”

It looks like Edogbo will be adding plenty to Ireland’s game in the coming weeks, months, and years.