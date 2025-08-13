Man United drawn away to League Two outfit in Carabao Cup second round

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.

The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning 25 August after being paired with the Mariners in Wednesday night’s draw, in which they were the last team team out of the hat.

Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolves and West Ham, while promoted Leeds face a trip to either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

League One Doncaster’s reward for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough is a trip to Accrington, while Bromley host League One Wycombe after dumping Ipswich, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.

The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season – Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace – will enter the competition in the third round.

The #CarabaoCup Round Two draw is now complete🔽#EFL — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 13, 2025

Carabao Cup Second Round Draw

South Section

Fulham v Bristol City

Norwich v Southampton

Oxford v Brighton

Reading v AFC Wimbledon

Bournemouth v Brentford

Millwall v Coventry

Wolves v West Ham

Swansea v Plymouth

Bromley v Wycombe

Cardiff v Cheltenham or Exeter

Cambridge v Charlton

North Section