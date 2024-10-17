IRELAND BOSS Eileen Gleeson responded to criticism from Athlone Town manager Ciaran Kilduff at a press conference today.

Kilduff has just guided Athlone to a Premier Division title as well as an FAI Cup final and earlier this week criticised the perceived lack of recognition from the FAI.

The former Dundalk player says he has not received any contact from Gleeson or FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football Hannah Dingley despite his team’s historic success.

“My phone never rang,” he told The Irish Independent earlier this week. “I’d love to turn around to my players and say: ‘Do you know what? Do you know all your hard work? All your sacrifice? Your dedication? It’s been noticed.’

“It’s not about money or funding. It’s recognition. Validation. Someone to say the great work being done by our players and club and all the others, it’s all been seen.

“But they’re not being seen. And that is the reality of it.

“There’s no pathway, there’s no connection between the national league and the national team.”

Gleeson responded to these comments, saying: “What am I calling him about? I’m not selecting his players. There are hundreds of managers, I’m speaking to players that we need to. We’re watching the players. If I need to ask Ciarán about a player I’ll pick up the phone and ring him. If he wants to ring, ring. Nothing is stopping him. If he wants this dialogue, then pick up the phone and call me.”

The Irish boss denied that today’s call-up for Athlone goalkeeper Katie Keane was a reaction to Kilduff’s comments and emphasised that the manager and her staff regularly attend Women’s Premier Division games.

“I, over 30 years, have been the biggest advocate of League of Ireland and its inception at National League and promoting League of Ireland players being integrated with international pathways.

“In terms of Katie, my assistant Emma has actually attended Athlone’s training sessions to watch Katie. We’ve had Katie in the pre-mini camp in July. So we’re watching these players constantly.

“Winning League of Ireland doesn’t [entitle players to] an immediate call-up to senior international football. It’s a very tough level, it’s elite level. League of Ireland players are in direct competition with players who are in professional environments and full-time environments. So the primary message from that is we’re constantly watching players.”

One domestic player who has made a big impact is Galway’s Julie-Ann Russell, who played a starring role during Ireland’s victory over France in the summer.

“You know Julie had [many] caps before she’s come to me, so is that not reinforcing the point that we take players, that we’re happy to have players that are at the level and that can sustain the demands of the game at international level in the squad? That is what we want.”

Gleeson grew visibly frustrated as the Kilduff narrative, rather than Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2025 playoff with Georgia, dominated the press conference.

“I don’t want to get caught up in Ciarán’s comments today. It’s the squad announcement. David [Kelly] thankfully dropped the article this week but we’re here today for the squad announcement for the play-offs. We’re in a good position, it’s the second play-off for the Euros in the history of the women’s team. That’s what my focus is.

“There’s nothing that’s going on, nothing going on. I’m here as the national team manager and that’s the role I’m going to do.

“Ciarán decided to [participate in] an article with his views and that’s his prerogative.

“That’s it. I’ve said what I wanted to say.

“Our core message is that myself and the staff attend games and we bring in players who we feel are able to adapt to the level.”