'Gender never came into it' – New Ireland assistant enjoying switch to women's football

THIS IS SOMEWHAT uncharted territory for new Ireland assistant coach Gary Cronin.

Not only is it his introduction to international football, it’s his first major coaching role in the women’s game.

Cronin has vast experience in the League of Ireland Men’s Premier and First Divisions as manager of Longford Town and Bray Wanderers, and Bohemians’ assistant coach, and is now Carla Ward’s number two as Ireland embark on the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

A Uefa Pro Licence holder, the Dubliner was “the standout” from over 200 applicants for the role, which Alan Mahon vacated in December due to personal reasons.

Cronin has been making his impact felt on the training pitch this week: described as assertive, detail-oriented, and “a breath of fresh air”, initial reports have been positive.

It must be a baptism of fire, of sorts. His previous experience of women’s football is through his two daughters, coaching girls in preparation, and watching from afar.

“My work has really always been in the men’s game,” Cronin tells The 42.

“It’s elite sport, they’re top-level internationals, and that’s the attraction for me. The gender part of it never really came into it for me.

“In relation to the differences, I’ve dealt with players that are really hungry for detail. They want information, want information. But it’s a [new] level now with the girls. You can spend longer on some coaching points because they’re hungry for the finer detail. It really challenges you as a coach to make sure you have it, which is brilliant.

“When I spoke to good football people that have worked in the women’s game, that was the common theme. Hungry for detail, hungry for information. So that makes you obviously have to be prepared for the session, prepared for the information to give.

“It’s just slightly different challenges, but all positive so far.”

Cronin, who turns 47 next month, is delighted to be back in football full-time, having returned to his sales and insurance career after departing Bohs in 2024.

Prior to that, he managed Longford and Bray, having played for both clubs. A product of Stella Maris, he also had stints at Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic, after a period with Middlesbrough as a teenager.

Colin Healy was Eileen Gleeson's assistant. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Cronin is familiar with another Ireland predecessor, Colin Healy, from their time coaching in the League of Ireland. Healy’s exit in December 2024 was acrimonious, with an ugly back-and-forth unfolding between himself and the FAI.

Cronin hasn’t spoken to the Healy about the job, but plans to do so after this international window, and says the former number two has “set a high bar”.

Asked if Healy’s contentious departure made him wary about getting involved, Cronin said: “No, because there’s been a gap in between that. For me, it’s in the past.

“Obviously, that’s Colin’s situation. When we played against each other as managers, we had a really, really good relationship and really, really good tactical battles. He’s a very good football brain. I was delighted to see Colin in the role at that time because Irish coaches from the League of Ireland I’d be an advocate of.

“But to be perfectly honest, I wouldn’t have put much thought to that given the distance. If that happened a couple of months ago, there’d probably be more engagement in relation to that.

“There is huge respect from the girls for Colin. Having played against him for a couple of seasons, I can understand why. He’s a respected and a loved coach, for want of a better phase. He has set a high bar for me.”

Jasmine Mander (left) with Ward and Cronin at training this morning. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Cronin isn’t the only new face in the Ireland set-up this week. Jasmine Mander, one of the Canadian staffers who was sacked over a drone ‘spying’ controversy at the 2024 Olympic Games, has been photographed at training and has reportedly joined Ward’s staff as a performance analyst after serving a year-long Fifa ban.

“Look, to be perfectly honest with you and I won’t tell you a lie, it’s over the last 24 hours I really got the full detail on that because it’s a new job for me,” said Cronin.

“I’m fully focused on myself and what I have to do. Jasmine is an excellent, excellent coach and she has unbelievable experience, and that’s all I’ve been focused on so far. But I’m aware of what’s come to light in relation to Jasmine, and Carla’s going to address that.

“I don’t really want to get into the details of talking about something I’m not fully abreast of. What I will say is I’ve been working with Jasmine now since I’ve come into the job and she’s excellent. She’s a really, really good person as well.”

The FAI are yet to announce the appointment. Ward is due to speak to the media on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s clash with France at Tallaght Stadium as the new campaign begins.

“I’ve been studying France, Holland and Poland for so long now, they’re in my dreams at this stage,” Cronin smiles. “They’re high-level opponents. But that’s where Ireland want to be. Ireland want to be in those groups, to compete with the best and it’ll only make the girls better. It’ll make us better as coaches.

“Hopefully we achieve our goal. Our objective, obviously, is to get to the World Cup.”