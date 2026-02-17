WITH KATIE MCCABE’S future uncertain, Carla Ward believes it will be a case of “a top club getting a very top player” if she departs Arsenal this summer.

The Irish captain is reportedly likely to leave Arsenal after almost a decade as her contract expires at the end of the season.

McCabe has spent 11 years at the Gunners, winning every title possible with the North London club including the Champions League, WSL and Fifa Women’s Champions Cup.

The 30-year-old left-back should have no shortage of options if she leaves on a free transfer, with WSL rivals and several NWSL clubs believed to be interested.

Asked by The 42 if she has spoken to McCabe about her future, Ward said: “Yes, I speak to the players quite frequently and certainly about their futures and where they’re at. Yes, I’ve spoken to Katie.

“In my opinion, Katie, I’ve said this for a long time pre-coming in, she’s one of the best left-backs in the world. I think that she will have a lot of options. I think there’ll be a lot of people wanting to speak to her, wanting her signature. I think the beauty of it, when you’re one of the very best in the world, you’re not going to be short of options.

“Wherever she moves, in my opinion, will be a top club getting a very top player.”

Ireland’s other superstar, Denise O’Sullivan, has been on the move recently: she joined Liverpool in January after almost a decade in the NWSL. The Cork midfielder has made an impressive start, helping the Reds move off the bottom of the table with their first two wins of the season.

O’Sullivan has played full games for Liverpool, but has been wearing heavy strapping on her right leg after a series of knee setbacks.

“Every time I see her knee strapped, I’m on the phone!” said Ward. “But no, listen, it’s just precaution…we know she’s had knee trouble in the past. It’s more just protection.

“I think it was a really good move, delighted to have her back in the WSL. In my opinion, it’s the most competitive league in the world and I think for Denise it’s a really good opportunity. She’s around some really good people there, they’ve got a good squad. Yes, they had a difficult start to the season, but they’ve played some good stuff, they’ve brought in some really good players in the window. Denise adding to that will be critical for their progression. For us, it’s just great to have her back closer to home.”

Ward was speaking as she announced her squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against France and Netherlands. The Ireland head coach welcomed the “really positive appointment” of new FAI Head of Women and Girls’ Football Lizzy Kent, and hailed new assistant coach Gary Cronin.

The former Bray Wanderers and Longford Town manager came on board as her number two in January, filling the vacancy left after Alan Mahon’s decision to step down, while renowned soccer and Gaelic football coach Kent became women and girls’ chief before Christmas.

Carla Ward speaking at her squad announcement press conference today. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“I’ll start with Lizzy. She’s a bundle of energy, a bundle of joy and I like that. I’m like that. You see her in the corridor when you’re here and you’ll certainly hear her coming. She’s lively, she’s got a lovely way about her and she wants to drive standards. What I like about her straight away is she’s on the same page with how we’re trying to progress football over here and how we start to get a working group that is all aligned on what we want to do. I think she’s going to play a really important role in that, and I think it’s a really, really positive appointment.

“With Gary, again, he’s been a breath of fresh air. We went through quite a tough process. We had over 200 applicants, went through three stages. I was quite brutal, I’m not gonna lie. I wanted to see everything. I wanted to see them on the pitch, how they present, how they would present to players, to staff, to do everything. He was the standout. I’m glad to have him in, he knows the Irish game inside out.”

Meanwhile, Ward was asked for her thoughts on the Irish men’s team drawing Israel in the Nations League, and widespread calls to boycott the fixture.

“Firstly, it’s devastating for all involved and it’s one of those… my political views won’t come into this. I think my job is the football side, similarly to Heimir [Hallgrímsson]. It’s a difficult one, isn’t it?”

“I believe David [Courell, FAI CEO] will be talking to you guys (the media) fairly soon. I think that’s for them to answer rather than myself to get caught up in it.”

With the prospect of her side drawing Israel in the World Cup play-offs a live possibility, Ward was asked if she would support a player deciding not to play a particular fixture.

“Look, I support my players in all their decisions, football and non-football decisions. I help them; personal lives and politically, whatever they feel. I usually sit down and have those conversations behind closed doors and we come to a solution. I’m supportive of all the players with everything they do.

“I always try to make them feel as comfortable as possible, if they have a view or an opinion or they want to have a say, then they can, and I’ll support that. But look, it’s a very difficult situation for all.”