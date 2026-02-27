More Stories
The game on 17 February. Alamy Stock Photo
Crime and Punishment

Benfica suspend five fans for alleged racist remarks in Madrid loss

Vinicius Junior the target of abuse.
7.53pm, 27 Feb 2026

BENFICA ANNOUNCED ON Friday they had provisionally suspended five supporters for allegedly making racist comments during this month’s Champions League first leg loss to Real Madrid.

The February 17 defeat to Madrid was marred by alleged racial abuse aimed at the Spanish club’s Vinicius Junior by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

Vinicius scored the winner before the alleged abuse led to the game being stopped for around 10 minutes.

Madrid reached the last 16 with a 3-1 aggregate success over the Portuguese outfit on Wednesday.

“Benfica informs they have suspended five members and cancelled their red passes following the initiation of disciplinary proceedings which may lead to the maximum sanction provided in the statutes, expulsion,” they said.

“Benfica reaffirm it does not tolerate any form of discrimination or racism and will continue to act firmly whenever behaviours that undermine the values of the club, sport and society are involved,” the two-time European Cup winners added.

 

– © AFP 2026

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie