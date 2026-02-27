Man City to face Real Madrid, PSG drawn against Chelsea - Champions League draw

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The glamour knockout tie pits Pep Guardiola’s side against the Spanish giants, while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will play Chelsea.

Liverpool will take on Galatasaray, Newcastle will play Barcelona, and Tottenham will meet Atletico Madrid.

More to follow…

Champions League 2025-26 Draw

Last 16

(First legs 10-11 March, second legs 17-18 March)

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Bodo/Glimt v Sporting Club

Paris Saint-Germain v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Barcelona

Galatasaray v Liverpool

Atlético Madrid v Tottenham

Atalanta v Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

Quarter-finals

(First legs 7-8 April, second legs 14-15 April)

Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea v Galatasaray/Liverpool

Real Madrid/Man City v Atalanta/Bayern Munich

Newcastle United/Barcelona v Atletico Madrid/Tottenham

Bodo Glimt/Sporting Club v Bayer Leverkusen/Arsenal

Semi-finals

(First legs 28-29 April, 5-6 May)

PSG/Chelsea/Galatasaray/Liverpool v Real Madrid/Man City/Atalanta/Bayern Munich

Newcastle/Barcelona/Atletico/Tottenham v Bodo Glimt/Sporting/Bayer Leverkusen/Arsenal

Final