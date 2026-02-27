The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man City to face Real Madrid, PSG drawn against Chelsea - Champions League draw
MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.
The glamour knockout tie pits Pep Guardiola’s side against the Spanish giants, while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will play Chelsea.
Liverpool will take on Galatasaray, Newcastle will play Barcelona, and Tottenham will meet Atletico Madrid.
More to follow…
Champions League 2025-26 Draw
Last 16
(First legs 10-11 March, second legs 17-18 March)
Quarter-finals
(First legs 7-8 April, second legs 14-15 April)
Semi-finals
(First legs 28-29 April, 5-6 May)
Final
