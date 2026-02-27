More Stories
Antonio Rudiger and Erling Haaland. Alamy
Knockout Stages

Man City to face Real Madrid, PSG drawn against Chelsea - Champions League draw

11.25am, 27 Feb 2026

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The glamour knockout tie pits Pep Guardiola’s side against the Spanish giants, while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will play Chelsea.

Liverpool will take on Galatasaray, Newcastle will play Barcelona, and Tottenham will meet Atletico Madrid.

More to follow…

Champions League 2025-26 Draw

Last 16

(First legs 10-11 March, second legs 17-18 March)

  • Manchester City v Real Madrid
  • Bodo/Glimt v Sporting Club 
  • Paris Saint-Germain v Chelsea
  • Newcastle United v Barcelona
  • Galatasaray v Liverpool
  • Atlético Madrid v Tottenham
  • Atalanta v Bayern Munich
  • Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

Quarter-finals

(First legs 7-8 April, second legs 14-15 April)

  • Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea v Galatasaray/Liverpool
  • Real Madrid/Man City v Atalanta/Bayern Munich
  • Newcastle United/Barcelona v Atletico Madrid/Tottenham
  • Bodo Glimt/Sporting Club v Bayer Leverkusen/Arsenal

Semi-finals

(First legs 28-29 April, 5-6 May)

  • PSG/Chelsea/Galatasaray/Liverpool v Real Madrid/Man City/Atalanta/Bayern Munich
  • Newcastle/Barcelona/Atletico/Tottenham v Bodo Glimt/Sporting/Bayer Leverkusen/Arsenal

Final

  • Saturday 30 May – Puskás Arena, Budapest.
