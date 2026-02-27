Ulster start four Ireland squad members against Ospreys

ULSTER HEAD COACH Richie Murphy welcomes back four of Ulster’s Irish Six Nations squad members into the starting XV for tomorrow’s URC game away to Ospreys (KO: 7.45pm, Premier Sports 2).

Cormac Izuchukwu sustained a concussion in training this week and he will now follow Return to Play Protocols.

In the front row, experienced prop Eric O’Sullivan starts at loosehead, with Irish international hooker Tom Stewart back in from the start. Scott Wilson starts at tighthead prop.

Captain Iain Henderson starts in the second row alongside Development lock Charlie Irvine.

The 23-year-old lock scored his first Ulster try in the victory over Cardiff Rugby at Affidea Stadium last month.

In the back row, Matty Dalton continues at blindside flanker, Bryn Ward returns from Irish camp to start at openside flanker and David McCann starts at No 8.

Nathan Doak returns to start at scrum-half alongside Jack Murphy at fly-half.

Jude Postlethwaite returns to the starting XV at inside centre, joining James Hume at outside centre.

In the back three, wings Zac Ward and Werner Kok start on the left and right respectively. Michael Lowry starts at full-back.

Murphy goes for a 5:3 split among the replacements, with Rob Herring, Angus Bell, Bryan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan and Marcus Rea providing the forward impact from the bench.

Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Ben Carson are the backline replacements.

ULSTER

15. Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Zac Ward

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Scott Wilson

4. Iain Henderson

5. Charlie Irvine

6. Matthew Dalton

7. David McCann

8. Bryn Ward

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Angus Bell

18. Bryan O’Connor

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Marcus Rea

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Ben Carson