The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ulster start four Ireland squad members against Ospreys
ULSTER HEAD COACH Richie Murphy welcomes back four of Ulster’s Irish Six Nations squad members into the starting XV for tomorrow’s URC game away to Ospreys (KO: 7.45pm, Premier Sports 2).
Cormac Izuchukwu sustained a concussion in training this week and he will now follow Return to Play Protocols.
In the front row, experienced prop Eric O’Sullivan starts at loosehead, with Irish international hooker Tom Stewart back in from the start. Scott Wilson starts at tighthead prop.
Captain Iain Henderson starts in the second row alongside Development lock Charlie Irvine.
The 23-year-old lock scored his first Ulster try in the victory over Cardiff Rugby at Affidea Stadium last month.
In the back row, Matty Dalton continues at blindside flanker, Bryn Ward returns from Irish camp to start at openside flanker and David McCann starts at No 8.
Nathan Doak returns to start at scrum-half alongside Jack Murphy at fly-half.
Jude Postlethwaite returns to the starting XV at inside centre, joining James Hume at outside centre.
In the back three, wings Zac Ward and Werner Kok start on the left and right respectively. Michael Lowry starts at full-back.
Murphy goes for a 5:3 split among the replacements, with Rob Herring, Angus Bell, Bryan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan and Marcus Rea providing the forward impact from the bench.
Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Ben Carson are the backline replacements.
ULSTER
15. Michael Lowry
14. Werner Kok
13. James Hume
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Zac Ward
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Tom Stewart
3. Scott Wilson
4. Iain Henderson
5. Charlie Irvine
6. Matthew Dalton
7. David McCann
8. Bryn Ward
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Angus Bell
18. Bryan O’Connor
19. Harry Sheridan
20. Marcus Rea
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Ben Carson
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ulster URC