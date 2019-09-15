Eileen Gleeson appointed assistant to new Ireland boss Vera Pauw

THE NEW MANAGER of Ireland’s senior women’s side, Vera Pauw, has appointed Eileen Gleeson as her assistant.

The much-respected Gleeson won the treble with Peamount United in 2010 as well as guiding them to Champions League qualification and is vastly experienced in the domestic game.

She had been mentioned as a possible successor to Colin Bell, when he departed suddenly to Huddersfield Town.

Gleeson will take up her position alongside Pauw immediately, the FAI say. Jan Willem van Ede has taken up the role of goalkeepers’ coach, meanwhile.

“We are delighted with these appointments,” said FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter.

Vera Pauw and Ruud Dokter. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“Eileen knows the Ireland players and the Irish game inside out and has a proven record at the highest level. Jan has worked extensively with Vera and will bring great experience to his role.”

Ireland’s WNT face the Ukraine at Tallaght Stadium in a crunch Euro 2021 qualifier on 8 October in Pauw’s first game at the helm.