Free online broadcast of Leinster-Munster clash announced by eir Sport

Johnny Sexton of Leinster is tackled by Munster's Tommy O'Donnell and Billy Holland during the sides' recent meeting.

EIR SPORT HAVE delivered welcome news for rugby fans by announcing that the Guinness Pro14 semi-final between Leinster and Munster will be free to watch online.

For the second time in the space of a fortnight, the provinces will square off tomorrow night at the Aviva Stadium (7.35pm).

While the game will be live on eir Sport 1, the broadcaster revealed this afternoon that viewers without a subscription will also be able to see all the action on their Facebook page.

A statement reads: “At eir Sport we are deeply aware of the importance of live sport to viewers, in particular at these difficult times, so we are showing this Friday’s Pro14 semi-final, Leinster v Munster, free on the eir Sport Facebook page. While we’d all love to be in the Aviva Stadium, eir Sport will bring you as close to the action as possible.”

The news is a timely boost for fans on the back of eir Sport’s recent decision to remove its channels from Virgin Media’s platforms as a result of a dispute between the broadcasters.

Leinster, who were 27-25 winners against Munster last month, are aiming to stay on course for a third consecutive title, while their rivals from the southern province will be bidding to reach their first decider since 2017.

