This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 3 September 2020
Advertisement

Free online broadcast of Leinster-Munster clash announced by eir Sport

Tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final between the rival provinces will be available to watch on Facebook.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 4:38 PM
5 minutes ago 816 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5194721
Johnny Sexton of Leinster is tackled by Munster's Tommy O'Donnell and Billy Holland during the sides' recent meeting.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Johnny Sexton of Leinster is tackled by Munster's Tommy O'Donnell and Billy Holland during the sides' recent meeting.
Johnny Sexton of Leinster is tackled by Munster's Tommy O'Donnell and Billy Holland during the sides' recent meeting.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

EIR SPORT HAVE delivered welcome news for rugby fans by announcing that the Guinness Pro14 semi-final between Leinster and Munster will be free to watch online.

For the second time in the space of a fortnight, the provinces will square off tomorrow night at the Aviva Stadium (7.35pm).

While the game will be live on eir Sport 1, the broadcaster revealed this afternoon that viewers without a subscription will also be able to see all the action on their Facebook page.

A statement reads: “At eir Sport we are deeply aware of the importance of live sport to viewers, in particular at these difficult times, so we are showing this Friday’s Pro14 semi-final, Leinster v Munster, free on the eir Sport Facebook page. While we’d all love to be in the Aviva Stadium, eir Sport will bring you as close to the action as possible.”

The news is a timely boost for fans on the back of eir Sport’s recent decision to remove its channels from Virgin Media’s platforms as a result of a dispute between the broadcasters.

Leinster, who were 27-25 winners against Munster last month, are aiming to stay on course for a third consecutive title, while their rivals from the southern province will be bidding to reach their first decider since 2017.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie