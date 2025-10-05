Éire Óg celebrate Clare senior hurling glory after 35-year wait

Éire Óg 0-17

Clooney/Quin 0-12

Páraic McMahon reports from Ennis

“WE’VE FINALLY DONE it,” were the words of David Reidy as the Éire Óg captain lifted aloft the Canon Hamilton in front of a sea and red on Cusack Park having played a true captain’s role to orchestrate their Clare senior hurling title success.

Reidy dedicated the win to the late Bernard O’Brien, a brother of wing forward Darren who died last week.

He was among the many leaders for the Ennis side who next week face off with St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield in the Clare SFC final and are sixty minutes away from completing a rare senior championship double.

Ahead by four points at the end of the first quarter, Éire Óg led by just one point at half-time. Scores were hard to come by in the third quarter when there was just a total of three between both sides.

Clooney/Quin were very dependent on Peter Duggan for scores throughout the tie. Duggan accounted for all but three of their final tally and he needed more assistance on the scoring front for Fergal Lynch’s side who were vying to win a first senior title since 1942.

In contrast, Éire Óg had both Marco Cleary and David Reidy both scoring four from play with Oran Cahill and Shane O’Donnell each slotting two points. Defensively they also had big moments, Aaron Fitzgerald stepped up with vital turnovers while Liam Corry kept a Martin Duggan ground stroke off the line with fifty one minutes played.

Peter Duggan in action against David McNamara. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Three Duggan scores in succession saw Clooney/Quin reduce the gap to two points with fifty four minutes on the clock. Crucially, Éire Óg wouldn’t concede for the remainder of the game while also tacking on points via O’Donnell, Reidy and Cahill to storm to a memorable victory.

Managed by ex Clare joint manager Gerry O’Connor, Éire Óg’s management team included former Clare defender John Russell, part of the last Éire Óg side to win the Clare SHC in 1990 and Limerick coach Liam Cronin.

David Reidy of Eire Og leads out the team on to the pitch. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

The win Russell had predicted could lead to “an explosion of hurling” in the town of Ennis with many of the Townies thrilled to finally end their thirty five year famine.

Scorers Éire Óg: Danny Russell 0-5 (0-2f, 0-1’65), Marco Cleary 0-4, David Reidy 0-4, Oran Cahill 0-2, Shane O’Donnell 0-2.

Scorers Clooney/Quin: Peter Duggan 0-9 (0-5f, 0-1’65), Darragh McNamara 0-1, John Conneally 0-1, Callum Hassett 0-1.

Éire Óg

1. Darragh Stack

2. Fionan Treacy, 3. Ciaran Russell, 9. Darren Moroney

4. Liam Corry, 6. Aaron Fitzgerald, 5. Robert Loftus

8. Oran Cahill, 17. Jarlath Collins.

12. David McNamara, 11. David Reidy, 13. Darren O’Brien

14. Danny Russell, 10. Shane O’Donnell, 15. Marco Cleary.

Subs

22. Eoin O’Regan for O’Brien (HT)

25. Tom Kavanagh for McNamara (49)

7. Rian Mulcahy for Moroney (53)

18. James O’Dwyer for Collins (57)

21. Niall McMahon for O’Regan (65)

Clooney/Quin

1. Cillian Duggan;

2. Seán McNamara, 6. John Conneally, 4. Evan Maxted

7. John Cahill, 5. Darragh Keogh, 3. Conor Grogan

8. Ryan Taylor, 9. Jimmy Corry

10. Jerry O’Connor, 11. Peter Duggan, 12. Jack O’Neill

20. Darragh McNamara, 14. Callum Hassett, 13. Sam Scanlon.

Subs

21. Dannan Fox for Scanlon (38)

23. Martin Duggan for O’Connor (48)

15. Ulick O’Sullivan for D McNamara (55)

25. Trevor Lee for Hassett (60)

17. Bryan McInerney for S McNamara (63)

Referee: John Bugler (Whitegate)