ELLEN WALSHE HAS become the first Irish woman ever to win a European Short Course title by winning the 200m butterfly on the final night of the 2025 championships in Poland.
Walshe recovered from a slow start to come roaring home, taking gold in a time of 2:03.24, a new personal best.
Walshe found herself seventh of eight after the first 25 metres, and was still sixth – and 1.67 seconds from the lead – the 125-metre mark. But then came the comeback: she sliced the gap to the lead to just 0.33 going into the final 25 metres, and was eventually first to touch the wall, 0.31 seconds ahead of Denmark’s Helena Rosendahl Bach. Italy’s Anita Gastaldi took the bronze medal.
Walshe’s heroics caught up with her 45 minutes later, as she faded following a strong start to the 400m individual medley final to finish in seventh place.
Walshe’s gold medal further decorates Ireland’s most successful appearance at these championships. In addition to Walshe’s silver medal in the 200m individual medley earlier this week, Daniel Wiffen won a trio of medals – including gold at the 1500m – while Jon Shortt won gold in the in the 200m backstroke, setting a new world junior record in the process. Evan Bailey meanwhile secured bronze in the 200m freestyle final.
Ellen Walshe makes history with 200m butterfly gold at the European Short Course championships
LAST UPDATE | 34 mins ago
