Elliott assembling powerful squad for National assignments

GORDON ELLIOTT FEELS Death Duty could be his dark horse in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.

Available at 25-1 and bigger for the prestigious staying handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, Elliott believes the 11-year-old “could be dangerous”.

The County Meath trainer has been pleased with Death Duty’s form of late and was heartened by his run in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, when he stayed on well to finish sixth to Corach Rambler.

“If Death Duty could get in there off the bottom he could be dangerous. He came out of he race very well. Jack (Kennedy) said coming down the hill he lacked a gear and came home strong. He has put a few good runs together and we’re happy with him,” he said.

“I know he was sixth, but he ran well and he wasn’t beaten far. It could suit Death Duty. It’s an open race, like looking into a crystal ball.

“I think at a massive price, he has an each-way chance.”

Elliott also gave special mention to Floueur and Fakir D’alene among his Irish National possibles.

“Floueur is a bit novicey with his jumping, but he won his beginners here and ticks a lot of the boxes,” he said.

“Fakir D’alene ran well in the Kim Muir and he has 10st 2lb here. We’ll have half a dozen runners. We’ve won it once before (with General Principle in 2018) and it would be great to win it again at our local track.”

Elliott also expects to have a similar number of runners in the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday week.

“We’ll have five or six in each. Obviously we’ve not decided yet,” he went on.

“Run Wild Fred will either go here or to Aintree. I’ve not decided yet, Fury Road could be a possible runner, Mount Ida goes to Aintree, Escaria Ten goes to Aintree, Farclas goes to Aintree, Hardline could run here.

“Samcro has yet to be decided. Coca Beach has to be decided, Floueur will go here, Aramax will go here, Frontal Assault will go here, Grand Paradis probably won’t run, then we’re down to the 70s and I don’t think they will get in.”

