Dublin: 14°C Monday 8 November 2021
In-form Emile Smith Rowe gets first England call-up

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has dropped out of the squad.

By Press Association Monday 8 Nov 2021, 5:42 PM
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARSENAL FORWARD EMILE Smith Rowe has received his first senior England call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Smith Rowe had been scheduled to join up with England’s U21s, but instead met up with Gareth Southgate’s senior squad at St George’s Park on Monday.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for Arsenal this season, appearing in all their Premier League games and scoring in his third successive top-flight match in Sunday’s 1-0 home win against Watford.

Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea’s Mason Mount did not report for England duty.

Rashford is focusing on regaining full fitness following his recent return from shoulder surgery and Shaw is recovering from concussion sustained in Saturday’s Manchester derby defeat.

Ward-Prowse is ruled out through illness and Mount will be monitored by Southgate and his staff after undergoing dental surgery.

Southgate will begin preparation for Friday’s home fixture against Albania and the following qualifier in San Marino on Monday with just 22 players.

The Three Lions are in pole position to qualify for the Qatar 2022 finals, three points clear of closest group rivals Poland with two games to play.

Four points from their final two qualifiers will guarantee England’s qualification. 

Press Association

