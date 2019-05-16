Massive blow for Leitrim as star forward Mulligan leaves panel for rest of the championship

Emlyn Mulligan will play no further part in the 2019 championship for Leitrim.

THE LEITRIM FOOTBALLERS have been dealt a huge blow following the news that star forward Emlyn Mulligan has stepped away from the panel for the rest of the 2019 championship.

Mulligan’s departure comes after Leitrim’s 3-17 to 0-12 defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht SFC quarter-final last weekend, where the Melvin Gaels man was introduced as a 45th minute substitute.

The news was first reported by The Irish Sun, with Leitrim GAA confirming to The42 that the 31-year-old “has voluntarily withdrawn from the panel for the remainder of the season”.

Mulligan previously lined out in the Division 4 final against Derry, in what was the county’s first Croke Park appearance in 13 years.

Mulligan finished the decider with one point from play as part of an encouraging performance from Terry Hyland’s men, but Derry edged out the encounter to clinch the silverware.

Leitrim previously secured promotion to Division 3 after a win over London, a result which marked their fifth consecutive win in the 2019 Allianz League campaign.

Mulligan has suffered from injury problems throughout his 11-year career with Leitrim, sustaining three torn cruciates between 2009 and 2017.

Speaking to The Sun, Mulligan explained that “I won’t say I’m retired” and is not ruling out a possible return to the Leitrim panel in the future.

Leitirm must now prepare for Round 1 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers without the talented forward.



