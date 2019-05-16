This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Massive blow for Leitrim as star forward Mulligan leaves panel for rest of the championship

The Melvin Gaels man says he is not ruling out a return to the inter-county side in the future.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 16 May 2019, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 3,058 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4637784
Emlyn Mulligan will play no further part in the 2019 championship for Leitrim.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Emlyn Mulligan will play no further part in the 2019 championship for Leitrim.
Emlyn Mulligan will play no further part in the 2019 championship for Leitrim.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE LEITRIM FOOTBALLERS have been dealt a huge blow following the news that star forward Emlyn Mulligan has stepped away from the panel for the rest of the 2019 championship.

Mulligan’s departure comes after Leitrim’s 3-17 to 0-12 defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht SFC quarter-final last weekend, where the Melvin Gaels man was introduced as a 45th minute substitute. 

The news was first reported by The Irish Sun, with Leitrim GAA confirming to The42 that the 31-year-old “has voluntarily withdrawn from the panel for the remainder of the season”.

Mulligan previously lined out in the Division 4 final against Derry, in what was the county’s first Croke Park appearance in 13 years.

Mulligan finished the decider with one point from play as part of an encouraging performance from Terry Hyland’s men, but Derry edged out the encounter to clinch the silverware.

Leitrim previously secured promotion to Division 3 after a win over London, a result which marked their fifth consecutive win in the 2019 Allianz League campaign.

Mulligan has suffered from injury problems throughout his 11-year career with Leitrim, sustaining three torn cruciates between 2009 and 2017.

Speaking to The Sun, Mulligan explained that “I won’t say I’m retired” and is not ruling out a possible return to the Leitrim panel in the future.

Leitirm must now prepare for Round 1 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers without the talented forward.

