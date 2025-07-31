Emma Byrne to stay on Ireland staff after taking manager's job at Lewes

EMMA BYRNE WILL continue her role on the coaching staff of the Republic of Ireland women’s team after she was confirmed as the new head coach of non-league English side Lewes.

She will also take up the position of head of goalkeeping at the club in the Women’s National League South.

Byrne remained with Ireland after former senior boss Eileen Gleeson was not offered a new contract and was succeeded by Carla Ward.

“I am delighted to join Lewes FC – a special club that is ambitious and relentless in raising standards at the club and for women’s football everywhere, with an amazing community spirit,” she said.

While Byrne will take on a new day-to-day role at club level, Ireland international Izzy Atkinson has also put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Sunderland.

The defender joins the growing Irish ranks in England’s north east after Grace Moloney and Jamie Finn arrived at the club this summer, while Marissa Sheva has been there since March.

“I’m absolutely delighted to join Sunderland. The conversations with [head coach] Mel [Reay] have been really positive. She made me feel wanted from the start and talked about the ambitions here, which really stood out.

“There’s a strong group and a clear vision – I want to be part of that. This feels like a fresh start for me, and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”