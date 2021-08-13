Stevens to miss World Cup qualifiers as Sheffield United consider surgery

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny looks set to be forced to plan without Enda Stevens for his side’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

A knee injury ruled Stevens out of Sheffield United’s Championship opener against Birmingham City last weekend, with the left-back also absent for Tuesday night’s first-round meeting with Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Swansea City tomorrow evening, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic revealed that the club are now considering surgery for Stevens, who has won 21 senior caps for Ireland since his 2018 debut.

According to Jokanovic, the 31-year-old Dubliner will be sidelined for another four-to-six weeks.

The Ireland squad is set to assemble in just over a fortnight’s time ahead of an international window during which they’ll play three qualification games for the 2022 World Cup.

After taking on Portugal in Faro on 1 September, the Boys in Green will host Azerbaijan and Serbia at the Aviva Stadium on 4 and 7 September respectively.