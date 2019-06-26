This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
IRFU secures new five-year sponsorship deal for All-Ireland League

Energia are also coming on board to sponsor the Women’s AIL on a long-term agreement.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 1:08 PM
53 minutes ago 1,811 Views 1 Comment
THE IRFU HAS signed a five-year sponsorship deal with Energia, the electricity and gas supply company, to become title sponsors of both the men’s and women’s All-Ireland Leagues.

Today’s announcement is a major boost for the domestic game here after Ulster Bank ended its nine-year association with the AIL last summer, leaving both competitions without a sponsor for the 2018/19 campaign. 

Brian Hayes celebrates with the trophy Cork Con are the defending AIL champions. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The partnership with Energia will also include title sponsorships of the Club International Competition, Bateman Cup and All-Ireland Junior Cup.

“We are delighted to welcome Energia on board as the title sponsors of our premier club competitions and official energy partner,” IRFU president Ian McIlrath commented.

“Energia are a dynamic company with a lot to offer to Irish Rugby and we look forward to working with them over the years to come in what is a very exciting addition to our club game.”

Through the sponsorship of the club game, Energia — who have supported Leinster for a number of years, before acquiring the stadium naming rights for Donnybrook last year — continue their investment in Irish rugby.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the IRFU as official energy partner of Irish Rugby and title sponsor of the All-Ireland League,” the company’s managing director, Gary Ryan, added.

“It is a very exciting time to be involved with Irish Rugby as they prepare to take on the world in Japan this autumn and we’re delighted to sponsor Irish Rugby from grassroots to the national team. We have an exciting journey ahead of us and we look forward to working closely with Irish Rugby to deliver future success.” 

