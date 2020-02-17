This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Euro 2020 rules out Aviva Stadium for All-Ireland league rugby finals

The Donnybrook venue will host both of this year’s deciders.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Feb 2020, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,057 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5010525
Energia Park will host the club rugby deciders.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Energia Park will host the club rugby deciders.
Energia Park will host the club rugby deciders.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE UNAVAILABILITY OF the Aviva Stadium due to Euro 2020 preparations will see Energia Park hosting this year’s All-Ireland league men’s final as well as the women’s decider.

The announcement was made this afternoon with the Donnybrook venue set to host the two game. The women’s final will take place on Sunday 26 April with the men’s final pencilled in for Saturday 9 May.

Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ with kick-off times of 2.30pm.

Railway Union lifted their maiden title in the women’s league last April with a final win over UL Bohemians at Energia Park while the Cork Constitution had won the men’s league in May with a success in the final at the Aviva Stadium against Clontarf.

There are four games set to take place at the Aviva Stadium during Euro 2020 with Group E games on Monday 15 June, Friday 19 June and Wednesday 24 June before a last 16 clash at the venue on Tuesday 30 June. The preparations for those games rule the stadium out of hosting club rugby encounters in the build-up to the international tournament.

The IRFU have also confirmed today that Clonmel RFC will host the Bateman Cup final as Lansdowne FC will take on Cork Constitution.

