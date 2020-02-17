Euro 2020 rules out Aviva Stadium for All-Ireland league rugby finals

THE UNAVAILABILITY OF the Aviva Stadium due to Euro 2020 preparations will see Energia Park hosting this year’s All-Ireland league men’s final as well as the women’s decider.

The announcement was made this afternoon with the Donnybrook venue set to host the two game. The women’s final will take place on Sunday 26 April with the men’s final pencilled in for Saturday 9 May.

Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ with kick-off times of 2.30pm.

Railway Union lifted their maiden title in the women’s league last April with a final win over UL Bohemians at Energia Park while the Cork Constitution had won the men’s league in May with a success in the final at the Aviva Stadium against Clontarf.

There are four games set to take place at the Aviva Stadium during Euro 2020 with Group E games on Monday 15 June, Friday 19 June and Wednesday 24 June before a last 16 clash at the venue on Tuesday 30 June. The preparations for those games rule the stadium out of hosting club rugby encounters in the build-up to the international tournament.

The IRFU have also confirmed today that Clonmel RFC will host the Bateman Cup final as Lansdowne FC will take on Cork Constitution.

