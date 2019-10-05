This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Efficient England seal quarter-final spot with win over 14-man Argentina

Eddie Jones’ men ran in six tries ahead of a pool decider against France.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 11:17 AM
1 hour ago 5,345 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4838430

England 39

Argentina 10

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER venomous head shot on Owen Farrell that merited a red card. And another bonus point win for England in Rugby World Cup Pool C.

Tomas Lavanini became the fifth player to be issued a straight red at Japan 2019, leaving Argentina battling with 14 men from the 17th minute on.

Farrell had already missed a kick at goal before the incident, but while England ended the half 15-3 ahead, the centre and captain had missed all four his attempts off the tee.

After Benjamin Urdapilleta opened the scoring, Eddie Jones’ side responded in clinical fashion, using the lineout as a base for a clever switch-back play which was finished by Jonny May via George Ford’s pass.

The red card changed a vibrant contest into a tetchy, tentative battle as England appeared to be feeling out where the opposition weaknesses were.

With Farrell far from his best off the tee, it took England 20 minutes to stretch their lead on the scoreboard. Elliott Daly overcame a slight mishandling to cut in and out to a finish after England’s pack forced a penalty advantage.

Jones’ men grabbed a third score after the half-time gong went, another long bout of forward pressure rounded off by Ben Youngs’ snipe over the line.

The bonus point was secured after the break thanks to another terrific example of England’s ability to combine incisive back-line moves with thumping carriers from the pack. Having stretched the defence and then punched holes in the middle, it was left to Ford to finish off the score by crashing over the line.

england-v-argentina-pool-c-2019-rugby-world-cup-tokyo-stadium Nowell grabs a late try on his comeback. Source: Ashley Western

Though Farrell’s kicking boots were back in the second half, the victory was not all purely positive news for Jones’ side. Number eight Billy Vunipola required treatment and heavy strapping on an ankle knock and the Saracens star did not re-appear for the second half. His brother Mako made his return from injury in place of a hobbling Joe Marler.

The win — rounded off by a brilliant Jack Nowell score and Luke Cowan-Dickie’s effort after Matias Moroni ran in a consolation try — leaves England with breathing space at the top of Pool C. Their maximum score of 15 points from three games leaves them six clear of France, who face Tonga tomorrow before a pool decider next weekend.

