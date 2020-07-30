Campher impresses on debut but Ireland suffer emphatic defeat against England

England's James Vince dives to make his ground as Ireland's Curtis Campher (left) attempts to catch the ball.

Ireland 172

England 174/4 (27.5 overs)

England win by six wickets

DAVID WILLEY CELEBRATED his England return with five wickets as Ireland suffered an emphatic defeat in the opening match of their one-day international series.

In England’s first home ODI since winning the World Cup, Willey’s five for 30 restricted Ireland to 172 all out in 44.4 overs, a total the hosts overhauled with six wickets to spare.

England had lurched to 78 for four but Sam Billings, included after Joe Denly’s withdrawal due to a back injury, settled any nerves with a supreme 67 not out off 54 deliveries in an unbroken 96-run stand with Eoin Morgan.

England therefore got over the line with 22.1 overs still remaining at the start of a three-ODI series which marks the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, forming part of the qualification process for India 2023.

But, on a surface where timing proved troublesome for a number of batsmen, the day belonged to Willey, who was chiefly responsible for Ireland teetering on 28 for five after being invited to bat first under sunny skies.

Debut: Curtis Campher. Source: Mike Hewitt

After the players took a knee to support Black Lives Matter, Ireland were saved from free fall by international debutant Curtis Campher, a South African-born all-rounder who qualifies through his mother’s passport.

The 21-year-old showed no lack of patience and fortitude in his 59 not out from 118 balls in front of the vast swathes of empty seats, before Willey returned to the attack and ended the innings.

Campher’s tally ensured England would not have a perfunctory chase in the late evening sunshine and that was underlined when Bairstow was trapped in front by Andy McBrine.

Jason Roy and James Vince both flickered briefly before succumbing to Craig Young, and England were in some strife when Campher struck four balls into his international career, taking the wicket of Tom Banton.

Morgan had demoted himself to six but came to the crease to join Billings, who twice reverse swept Simi Singh for four and seemed more confident on a surface that had given his top-order team-mates trouble.

A crisp pull for his ninth four took him to a 41-ball fifty before Morgan (36 not out) thumped Singh back over his head to finish the game in style.

