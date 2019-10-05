This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debinha brace silences record crowd as Neville's England beaten again

Over 29,000 were at the Riverside for this afternoon’s women’s international.

By AFP Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 4:15 PM
56 minutes ago 1,850 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4838798
Brazil celebrate Debinha's first strike.
Image: Richard Sellers
Brazil celebrate Debinha's first strike.
Brazil celebrate Debinha's first strike.
Image: Richard Sellers

BRAZIL WOMEN POWERED to a 2-1 win over England thanks to a second-half brace from Debinha at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Debinha’s double was another setback for England coach Phil Neville, whose side are without a win in five games.

The Lionesses paid for missed opportunities in a dominant first half and Beth England’s 80th-minute header came too late to salvage a draw.

Neville had stressed the importance of stemming a run of poor results in the wake of their semi-final loss to the USA, which saw defeats to Sweden and Norway and a below-par draw with Belgium.

Nikita Parris, Beth Mead and Jodie Taylor all came close as Brazilian star Marta was marked out of the game by Lucy Bronze, who picked up her Uefa Women’s Player of the Year award before kick-off.

Brazil went in front four minutes after half-time when Debinha met a Tamires cross with a header that squirmed beneath England keeper Mary Earps.

england-women-v-brazil-women-international-friendly-riverside-stadium England boss Phil Neville. Source: Richard Sellers

The visitors doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Debinha scored her second, lofting a deflected effort over Earps after a cross from substitute Maria.

The goal was met by virtual silence from a crowd of 29,238, a record for an England women’s game outside Wembley.

England directed a fine header past Barbara for her first international goal, but the hosts couldn’t find an equaliser.

© – AFP, 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie