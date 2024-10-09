Advertisement
Lee Carsley during England's win over Ireland last month. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Nations League

Carsley adds duo to England squad to face Greece and Finland

Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento have been called in.
12.10pm, 9 Oct 2024
CURTIS JONES AND Tino Livramento have been added to Lee Carsley’s England squad for this week’s Nations League double-header.

The Euro 2024 runners-up welcome Group B2 leaders Greece to Wembley on Thursday evening, before travelling to Helsinki to face Finland on Sunday.

Carsley lost Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ezri Konsa from his initial selection after the trio sustained injuries over the weekend but initially decided against making further additions.

However, the interim England boss has now brought uncapped Jones and Livramento up from the Under-21s on the eve of hosting Greece in the Nations League.

Liverpool midfielder Jones was part of Carsley’s triumphant Under-21 European Championship side and was part of the senior squad for the first time ahead of Euro 2024.

Newcastle full-back Livramento was one of four uncapped players picked for September’s fixtures and the only member of that quartet not to make his debut across the 2-0 wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The returning pair swell Carsley’s squad to 23 players but there are doubts over the availability of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish ahead of hosting Greece.

England captain Kane was forced off during Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday after receiving treatment to his right thigh area.

The 100-cap striker was passed fit by England’s medical staff but spent both Tuesday and Wednesday doing an individualised programme rather than training with the group.

The Football Association confirmed Manchester City winger Grealish sat out training as a precaution due to a minor knock.

Author
Press Association
