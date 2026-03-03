England make sweeping changes for Italy Six Nations clash

ENGLAND COACH STEVE Borthwick has radically overhauled his team following their Six Nations slump, bringing back Fin Smith at fly-half to face Italy as part of a whole new back line.

There are nine changes in personnel and a further three positional switches following the 42-21 rout by Ireland that realistically ended England’s title chances with two rounds remaining.

That followed a 31-20 defeat by Scotland in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Smith will direct operations at the expense of George Ford, who has been jettisoned from the matchday 23 entirely after under-performing against Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

British and Irish Lions playmaker Smith marshals a back line that includes only one survivor from the Ireland mauling in Tommy Freeman, and even he has been relocated from wing to outside centre.

England (15-1)

Elliot Daly, Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman, Seb Atkinson, Cadan Murley, Fin Smith, Ben Spencer, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Guy Pepper, Alex Coles, Maro Itoje, Joe Heyes, Jamie George, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Bevan Rodd, Trevor Davison, Ollie Chessum, Sam Underhill, Henry Pollock, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

– © AFP 2026