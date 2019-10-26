Watch: Tuilagi try hands England perfect start against All Blacks

ENGLAND NEEDED JUST 90 seconds to breach the New Zealand defence in their World Cup semi-final meeting in Yokohama this morning.
England had set out their stall early by lining up in a V-formation as they faced the Haka.
And in a blistering start to the game, Eddie Jones’ team went straight for the jugular as they sensed opportunity.
Elliot Daly made the initial break, before strong carries from Kyle Sinkler and Courtney Lawes brought England right up to the New Zealand line.
On the seventh phase, Manu Tuilagi was able to pounce over a small gap from short distance to put England 5-0 up with less than two minutes on the clock.
Owen Farrell converted with ease to take full advantage of the early break-through.
