This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Tuilagi try hands England perfect start against All Blacks

England needed just 90 seconds to break through the New Zealand defence and register the opening score in their World Cup semi-final.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 9:22 AM
15 minutes ago 773 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4868484
Manu Tuilagi opens the scoring for England.
Image: Ashley Western
Manu Tuilagi opens the scoring for England.
Manu Tuilagi opens the scoring for England.
Image: Ashley Western

ENGLAND NEEDED JUST 90 seconds to breach the New Zealand defence in their World Cup semi-final meeting in Yokohama this morning.

England had set out their stall early by lining up in a V-formation as they faced the Haka.

And in a blistering start to the game, Eddie Jones’ team went straight for the jugular as they sensed opportunity. 

Elliot Daly made the initial break, before strong carries from Kyle Sinkler and Courtney Lawes brought England right up to the New Zealand line.

On the seventh phase, Manu Tuilagi was able to pounce over a small gap from short distance to put England 5-0 up with less than two minutes on the clock.

Owen Farrell converted with ease to take full advantage of the early break-through.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie