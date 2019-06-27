27 mins ago

England have an abundance of players to keep an eye on tonight, but one who’s surely on form is Ellen White. She’s well in the race for the Golden Boot, with four goals to her name.

Phil Neville “hadn’t seen anyone better” at the World Cup than his star striker:

“Ellen has taken her game to another level,” he said, as quoted by the BBC. “At the Euros two years ago, she played left wing. People thought she was a grafter, a worker. Now she is one of the top centre-forwards at the tournament.

Neville with White after the win over Cameroon. Source: Richard Sellers

“We told her to save her energy for when the big moments come, when the ball drops in the box, and she has learned the hard way. For six months she looked at me as if I had a horn in my head because I’d tell her to stop running. She’d find herself at outside left or outside right.