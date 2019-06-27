This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Norway are doing as what’s needed anyway… they’ve started to string together a few passes and created a few attacks, nothing too troublesome for the England defence though. One of their stars, Caroline Graham Hansen, is coming into the game more and more by the minute. They really need her to step up if they are to pull one back.

9Mins

Norway’s first real attack of the game results in a corner, which is sent in towards the near post but cleared by Ellen White. After a shaky start, they need to settle into the game now as each player gets a few touches on the ball and then go from there.

8Mins

England look threatening on the attack, this time down the left wing. Scott, the early goalscorer, gets into the box untracked once again but nothing comes off it. Parras, meanwhile, yet again causes havoc down the right as the Lionesses win a corner. Bronze sends a dangerous ball in but Hjelmseth, the Norway keeper, leaps up to catch and clear her lines. 

4Mins

WHAT A START FOR ENGLAND! Some brilliant play down the right from Parris, who then sends a sweeping cross in. Jill Scott fires home, and a brilliant finish it was. Phil Neville will be happy with that start in Le Harve.

2Mins

England 1 Norway 0 (2 mins)

1Mins

KICK-OFF: England start brightly, with the first attack of the game. Norway’s defence are put under pressure straight away but nothing comes off Ellen White’s early header.

It’s worth noting it’s 25 degrees in the stadium, 9pm local time. The countdown’s on, we’re off!

The anthems have been sung, handshakes and other formalities all done and dusted, it’s almost time to get stuck in. The crowd in Le Harve are loud, the atmosphere sounds pretty electric already and there’s plenty of England fans packed in. Is it coming home, though?

The warm ups are done and dusted, the teams are coming onto the pitch. We’re almost ready to go. This should be a cracker.

Norway v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Stade Oceane Source: John Walton

Norway v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Stade Oceane Source: Richard Sellers

England have an abundance of players to keep an eye on tonight, but one who’s surely on form is Ellen White. She’s well in the race for the Golden Boot, with four goals to her name. 

Phil Neville “hadn’t seen anyone better” at the World Cup than his star striker:

“Ellen has taken her game to another level,” he said, as quoted by the BBC. “At the Euros two years ago, she played left wing. People thought she was a grafter, a worker. Now she is one of the top centre-forwards at the tournament.

England v Cameroon - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Round of Sixteen - Stade du Hainaut Neville with White after the win over Cameroon. Source: Richard Sellers

“We told her to save her energy for when the big moments come, when the ball drops in the box, and she has learned the hard way. For six months she looked at me as if I had a horn in my head because I’d tell her to stop running. She’d find herself at outside left or outside right.

Now she is like a Ruud van Nistelrooy, or an Alan Shearer, or a Michael Owen. She has turned from a hard-working grafter into a predator. That’s been the biggest change.

Norway, who went through from Ireland’s group in the qualifiers, are in their first World Cup quarter-final since 2007. They won that one, and also progressed in 1991, 1995 and 1999. They’ve lost just one — to the USA in 2003.

England have progressed from just one of their quarter-finals — the last one, four years ago.

Before we get stuck into the rest of the build-up, here’s a look at the teams.

Phil Neville has made just one change to his England side that beat Cameroon. Demi Stokes starts in place of Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood. Captain Steph Houghton, Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze all start after pre-match uncertainty.

Norway, meanwhile, have gone with the same starting side that beat Australia after a penalty shootout in the last 16. Make sure to keep an eye on Caroline Graham Hansen.

England XI: Bardsley, Bronze, Walsh, Houghton, Bright, Parris, Scott, Kirby, Duggan, Stokes,White.

Norway XI: Hjelmseth, Moe Wold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Minde, Saevik, Boe Risa, Engen, Reiten, Graham-Hansen, Herlovsen.

england Source: Lionesses/Twitter.

norwat Source: Fotballandslaget/Twitter.

AND THEN THERE were eight. 

Here we go. It’s the first of the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals, with England and Norway going head-to-head in Le Harve. Kick-off is 8pm and you can watch the action live on RTÉ 2 / BBC One, or of course, follow it all here. One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be a good one. 

A heatwave has taken over France and 20,000 supporters are filing into the Stade Océane in Le Harve, eagerly anticipating a repeat of the 2015 World Cup round of 16 tie in Canada. On that occasion, the Lionesses won 2-1 and now, they’re hoping to reach the semi-finals for a second successive tournament. But surely Norway have other plans…

