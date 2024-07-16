Advertisement
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (19 Sweden), Millie Bright (5 England) and Hannah Hampton (8 England) after the Womens European Qualifiers game. Alamy Stock Photo
England qualify for Euro 2025

The reigning champions held on for a goalless draw against Sweden.
10.32pm, 16 Jul 2024
REIGNING CHAMPIONS England held on for a goalless draw against Sweden in their final women’s Euro 2025 qualifier on Tuesday to book their place at next year’s finals, as Italy and the Netherlands also qualified.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses knew they would secure a top-two finish in Group A3 and qualify automatically for the tournament next July in Switzerland if they avoided defeat.

England created few chances in Gothenburg but clung on despite late pressure from 1984 winners Sweden, who would have qualified themselves with a victory.

“I’m happy, I’m very relieved because it was a tough game,” coach Wiegman told ITV. “The first half I think we dominated.

“When you are so dominant we have to create more chances and score goals. In the second half, we couldn’t keep up that level.

“We did fight for it. I think we can do a little bit better, but keeping the 0-0, qualifying in this group, I am relieved.”

The Scandinavians finished third in the group and will have to settle for a place in the play-offs to be played later this year.

Elsewhere, Italy and the Netherlands progressed from Group A1, in which all four teams still had a chance of going through ahead of Tuesday’s fixtures.

Italy romped to a 4-0 victory over Finland to finish top, while the Dutch secured second place with a 1-1 draw against Norway.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
