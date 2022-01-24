Membership : Access or Sign Up
England recall Ford to Six Nations squad for injured captain Farrell

Jones named Farrell, a childhood friend of Ford, as England skipper last week.

George Ford.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

GEORGE FORD HAS a chance to revive his international career after being called up on Monday into England’s training squad for the upcoming Six Nations as a replacement for the injured Owen Farrell.

Ford has been in fine form for Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers this season but the fly-half was omitted from England coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man squad announced last week.

The 28-year-old did not feature during the November internationals, with Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith selected as England’s No 10.

Ford won the last of his 77 England caps in March, during a 32-18 loss away to Ireland in the 2021 Six Nations.

Jones named Farrell, a childhood friend of Ford, as England skipper last week, even though the fly-half/centre has not played any rugby since suffering an ankle injury against Australia in November.

But a fresh ankle injury suffered while the 30-year-old trained with club side Saracens has ruled Farrell out of England’s tournament opener at Scotland on 5 February.

England suffered another setback on Monday when wing Jonny May withdrew because of a knee injury.

May’s place in the squad has been taken by experienced utility back Elliot Daly, who can play at full-back, on the wing and in the centre.

Courtney Lawes, widely tipped to lead England in Farrell’s absence for the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield given he stood-in as captain for England’s victories over Tonga and world champions South Africa in November, is unable to train this week due to concussion.

A statement issued by England’s governing Rugby Football Union said: “Following Owen Farrell’s withdrawal from the squad, Jones will now name a new team captain ahead of the Calcutta Cup fixture.”

Nick Isiekwe of Saracens has been called into the squad as a replacement for Northampton Saints forward Lawes.

It appeared that Jones was planning to play Farrell at inside centre, alongside fly-half Smith, against Scotland.

But the veteran Australian coach will now have to look again at his 10-12 pairing in the lead-up to the latest edition of rugby union’s oldest international fixture, with Henry Slade, Mark Atkinson, Joe Marchant and the uncapped Luke Northmore all candidates for the inside centre role.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

