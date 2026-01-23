Furbank in, but no George Hendy, as England name Six Nations squad

GEORGE FURBANK HAS been named in England’s squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations, but there is no place for his Northampton Saints team-mate George Hendy.

Furbank is present in a 36-man group despite having been limited to just four senior appearances for Northampton this season because of calf issues, with a start against Sale on 20 December 20 his most recent outing.

The 29-year-old was England’s first choice full-back until suffering a broken arm in December 2024, with the last of his 14 caps being won against Japan a month earlier.

Greg Fisilau is included as one of three uncapped players following his blockbuster form for Exeter, while uncapped props Billy Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun also feature.

Sela helps fill the void created by the absence of Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-fordjour, who will miss the entire Six Nations because of respective Achilles and shoulder injuries.

Joe Heyes will follow up his breakthrough 2025 by entering the Championship as first choice in the position, while there is also a recall for veteran Trevor Davison.

Iyogun is needed as cover for foot-injury victim Fin Baxter, who is among a group of players who will be spending the pre-Six Nations camp in Girona in rehabilitation in the hope of being involved in the early rounds.

Centre Ollie Lawrence (knee) and Fin Smith (calf) are also among those who will be receiving treatment next week.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has set-up a three-way shootout at inside centre by selecting Seb Atkinson, Fraser Dingwall and Max Ojomoh with each of them in with a chance of facing Wales on 7 February.

England squad – 2026 Six Nations

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Arthur Clark (Gloucester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton), Ben Earl (Saracens), Greg Fisilau (Exeter), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Maro Itoje (Saracens, captain), Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton), Guy Pepper (Bath), Henry Pollock (Northampton), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Vilikesa Sela (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath)

Backs: Henry Arundell (Bath), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), George Ford (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), George Furbank (Northampton), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Cadan Murley (Harlequins) , Max Ojomoh (Bath), Henry Slade (Exeter), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester)

