Holders England and World Cup champions Spain renew rivalry on Europe's biggest stage

AFTER THREE WEEKS of thrills, spills, marathon matches and dramatic penalties, it all comes down to this.

Euro 2025 will be decided in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final at St Jakob-Park, Basel. It’s England versus Spain, the European champions versus the world champions.

The decider most people predicted. The one many wanted. A blockbuster awaits.

The Lionesses are looking to retain their title after home success in 2022. Sarina Wiegman’s side are gearing up for their third consecutive major final, the Dutch manager set for her fifth in a row after also managing her native Netherlands.

Spain, the favourites for this tournament from the outset, are in their first Euros final. They came through just their second-ever semi-final, having failed to reach that stage since 1997.

England ended their Euro 2022 bid in the quarter-finals after, you guessed it, extra-time.

Both semis this time around went the distance, stopping just short of penalty shootouts.

Tight, tense affairs like these are decided by a moment of magic, a lapse in concentration, or a stroke of luck.

Spain’s was predominantly the former, as back to back Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati stepped up in the 113th minute against Germany. La Roja had huffed and puffed all night, before Bonmati brilliance downed the eight-time champions.

She cleverly let a ball from Athenea del Castillo run through her legs and turned on a sixpence, before catching the heroic Ann-Katrin Berger out at her near-post with a superb first-time finish from the tightest of angles.

Just like England the night before, Spain found a way. The defending champions trailed Italy 1-0 until the 96th minute, when breakout star Michelle Agyemang drilled home to force extra time.

In the additional period it was more so a stroke of luck or a lapse in concentration, as England won a penalty many will feel was soft, and Chloe Kelly’s initial effort was saved before she turned in the rebound.

Like three years ago, extra-time and super substitutes have been common themes for Wiegman’s side.

Their build-up was far from ideal, with upheaval aplenty as Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby stepped away for various different reasons. Going from the frying pan into the fire in the Group of Death, they started on a losing note with a 2-1 defeat to France. They bounced back by thumping the Netherlands and Wales 4-0 and 6-1 — the latter result particularly impressive — before an epic quarter-final fightback against Sweden.

The Lionesses trailed 2-0 as the 8oth minute approached, before Lucy Bronze and Agyemang forced extra-time and possibly the best, worst penalty shootout in history.

Spain, meanwhile, have kept a 100% record. They generally coasted through their group with wins over Portugal (5-0), Belgium (6-2) and Italy (3-1), before beating hosts Switzerland 2-0 in the quarter-final and eventually seeing off Germany.

Montse Tomé’s side have scored the most goals in the tournament, bettering England by two with 17, and at their best, their attack is frightening. Esther González is leading the Golden Boot race with four goals, while Alexia Putellas is just behind on three — and four assists — after a stunning tournament. Another two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Putellas had a quiet semi-final so expect her to explode to life again on the biggest stage.

Then you have Claudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, Vicky Lopez, Salma Parauello . . . the list goes on and on.

Fluid and fluent, Spain have been the best team to watch by far, but England will be looking to disrupt their rhythm like Germany did.

Both sides have experienced defensive woes. England have been unsettled, with captain Leah Williamson the one constant at centre-back. Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood have alternated between the middle and the shaky left side, while Carter was dropped for Esme Morgan for the semi-final. Spain have been similarly exposed, carved open by Belgium and Switzerland at times, while the suspended Laia Aleixandri was a big loss the last day.

Goalkeepers Cata Coll and Hannah Hampton will be high on confidence after both producing huge double saves late on in the semi-finals, while the midfield battle will be a sight to behold: Bonmati and Patri versus Kiera Walsh and Georgia Stanway.

Lauren James is an injury doubt for England after her half-time withdrawal against Italy. While her X-Factor would be missed, the Lionesses have no shortage of attacking talent in Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, and Agyemang.

Spain and England have developed a fascinating rivalry of late. It’s 1-1 in 2025 so far: England winning 1-0 in the Nations League at Wembley, before Spain came from behind to triumph 2-1 in Barcelona.

But the 2023 World Cup final was the standout, Spain winning 1-0 after Olga Carmona’s first-half goal in a dominant showing. The historic victory was overshadowed by the Luis Rubiales kiss and the scandal which followed. Spain will be motivated to leave that in the past as they aim for success free of controversy.

A Barca back-boned squad will also have revenge on their minds. Their Champions League final defeat to Arsenal — who had several English players in their ranks — will have hurt.

But like Arsenal in Europe, who didn’t know how to lose and enjoyed epic fightbacks, England cannot be written off.

Anything could happen. Expect more thrills and spills, potentially another marathon match, and perhaps even more dramatic penalties in a Basel blockbuster.

