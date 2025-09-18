England boosted by return of Ellie Kildunne for semi-final against France

ELLIE KILDUNNE AND Hannah Botterman have returned from injury to bolster England’s bid to reach the World Cup final by toppling France at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

In a boost for the Red Roses, world player of the year Kildunne is restored at full-back after recovering from the concussion that forced her to miss last weekend’s quarter-final rout of Scotland.

And the pack have also been strengthened with the availability of Botterman, the loosehead prop who has overcome a back spasm in time for the last-four showdown in Bristol.

Le Crunch: #RWC2025 semi-final edition 💥



John Mitchell has named his #RedRoses team to face France this Saturday at 15:30 BST 📺#WearTheRose — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) September 18, 2025

Helena Rowland and Kelsey Clifford, who crossed twice as Scotland were swept away 40-8, drop to the bench to make room.

Head coach John Mitchell has made two further changes, the starting XV with fly-half Zoe Harrison and second row Abbie Ward promoted after acting as replacements for the quarter-final.

Their selection means Holly Aitchison and Rosie Galligan are given supporting roles for ‘Le Crunch’.

Wing Jess Breach and outside centre Megan Jones continue in the backline as the only players to have started every game, with Mitchell reverting to the same XV that featured against the United States in the tournament opener on 22 August.

England have won their last 18 matches against France dating back to 2018, but in their two most recent meetings on home soil they just held off mighty comebacks from their Six Nations rivals.

They won 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025, but on both occasions they crumbled having built impressive leads.

England:

15. E Kildunne

Advertisement

14. A Dow

13. M Jones

12. T Heard

11. J Breach

10. Z Harrison

9. N Hunt

1. H Botterman

2. A Cokayne

3. M Muir

4. M Talling

5. A Ward

6. Z Aldcroft (capt)

7. S Kabeya

8. A Matthews.

Replacements:

16. L Atkin-Davies

17. K Clifford

18. S Bern

19. R Galligan

20. M Feaunati

21. L Packer

22. H Aitchison

23. H Rowland