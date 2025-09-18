Helena Rowland and Kelsey Clifford, who crossed twice as Scotland were swept away 40-8, drop to the bench to make room.
Head coach John Mitchell has made two further changes, the starting XV with fly-half Zoe Harrison and second row Abbie Ward promoted after acting as replacements for the quarter-final.
Their selection means Holly Aitchison and Rosie Galligan are given supporting roles for ‘Le Crunch’.
Wing Jess Breach and outside centre Megan Jones continue in the backline as the only players to have started every game, with Mitchell reverting to the same XV that featured against the United States in the tournament opener on 22 August.
England have won their last 18 matches against France dating back to 2018, but in their two most recent meetings on home soil they just held off mighty comebacks from their Six Nations rivals.
They won 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025, but on both occasions they crumbled having built impressive leads.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
England boosted by return of Ellie Kildunne for semi-final against France
ELLIE KILDUNNE AND Hannah Botterman have returned from injury to bolster England’s bid to reach the World Cup final by toppling France at Ashton Gate on Saturday.
In a boost for the Red Roses, world player of the year Kildunne is restored at full-back after recovering from the concussion that forced her to miss last weekend’s quarter-final rout of Scotland.
And the pack have also been strengthened with the availability of Botterman, the loosehead prop who has overcome a back spasm in time for the last-four showdown in Bristol.
Helena Rowland and Kelsey Clifford, who crossed twice as Scotland were swept away 40-8, drop to the bench to make room.
Head coach John Mitchell has made two further changes, the starting XV with fly-half Zoe Harrison and second row Abbie Ward promoted after acting as replacements for the quarter-final.
Their selection means Holly Aitchison and Rosie Galligan are given supporting roles for ‘Le Crunch’.
Wing Jess Breach and outside centre Megan Jones continue in the backline as the only players to have started every game, with Mitchell reverting to the same XV that featured against the United States in the tournament opener on 22 August.
England have won their last 18 matches against France dating back to 2018, but in their two most recent meetings on home soil they just held off mighty comebacks from their Six Nations rivals.
They won 38-33 in 2023 and 43-42 in 2025, but on both occasions they crumbled having built impressive leads.
England:
15. E Kildunne
14. A Dow
13. M Jones
12. T Heard
11. J Breach
10. Z Harrison
9. N Hunt
1. H Botterman
2. A Cokayne
3. M Muir
4. M Talling
5. A Ward
6. Z Aldcroft (capt)
7. S Kabeya
8. A Matthews.
Replacements:
16. L Atkin-Davies
17. K Clifford
18. S Bern
19. R Galligan
20. M Feaunati
21. L Packer
22. H Aitchison
23. H Rowland
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Rugby WRWC 2025