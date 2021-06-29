Foden, Mount and Grealish all on bench as England swap to back three for Germany clash

GARETH SOUTHGATE HAS switched to a back three system for today’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany at Wembley, meaning all of Phil Foden, Mason Mount, and Jack Grealish are on the bench.

Southgate has decided to match up the Germans’ 3-4-3 system, which functioned superbly in the group stage against Portugal, reasonably well against France, and nigh-disastrously against Hungary. Wing-backs Robin Goosens and Joshua Kimmich caused havoc against Portugal’s back four, though they were largely blunted in the final game against a Hungary side that also played a back three system.

Southgate has played a back four in this tournament so far, though experimented with a back three last autumn in the Nations League and in a comfortable friendly victory against Ireland.

Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and John Stones all start in front of Jordan Pickford, with Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw at wing-back. Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice form the midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling supporting Harry Kane in attack.

Foden, Mount and Grealish are among a strong England subs bench, along with Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham.

Germany, meanwhile, have replaced Serge Gnabry with Chelsea’s Timo Werner, while Leon Goretzka replaces Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Kick off at Wembley is at 5pm, and the game is live on RTE Two and BBC One.