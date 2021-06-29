Foden, Mount and Grealish all on bench as England swap to back three for Germany clash

GARETH SOUTHGATE HAS switched to a back three system for today’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany at Wembley, meaning all of Phil Foden, Mason Mount, and Jack Grealish are on the bench.
Southgate has decided to match up the Germans’ 3-4-3 system, which functioned superbly in the group stage against Portugal, reasonably well against France, and nigh-disastrously against Hungary. Wing-backs Robin Goosens and Joshua Kimmich caused havoc against Portugal’s back four, though they were largely blunted in the final game against a Hungary side that also played a back three system.
Southgate has played a back four in this tournament so far, though experimented with a back three last autumn in the Nations League and in a comfortable friendly victory against Ireland.
Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and John Stones all start in front of Jordan Pickford, with Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw at wing-back. Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice form the midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling supporting Harry Kane in attack.
Foden, Mount and Grealish are among a strong England subs bench, along with Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham.
Your #ThreeLions to face Germany in the Round of 16 at #EURO2020... 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZkAgOcGOFz— England (@England) June 29, 2021
Germany, meanwhile, have replaced Serge Gnabry with Chelsea’s Timo Werner, while Leon Goretzka replaces Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.
Your Germany XI to face England! 🇩🇪📋#DieMannschaft #GER #EURO2020 #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/LSfQSQOlhy— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 29, 2021
Kick off at Wembley is at 5pm, and the game is live on RTE Two and BBC One.
