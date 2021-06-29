Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

Foden, Mount and Grealish all on bench as England swap to back three for Germany clash

Gareth Southgate has picked a conservative line-up for today’s last-16 meeting at Wembley.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 4:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,396 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5480713
Jack Grealish (left) with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Image: PA
Jack Grealish (left) with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Jack Grealish (left) with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Image: PA

GARETH SOUTHGATE HAS switched to a back three system for today’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie with Germany at Wembley, meaning all of Phil Foden, Mason Mount, and Jack Grealish are on the bench. 

Southgate has decided to match up the Germans’ 3-4-3 system, which functioned superbly in the group stage against Portugal, reasonably well against France, and nigh-disastrously against Hungary. Wing-backs Robin Goosens and Joshua Kimmich caused havoc against Portugal’s back four, though they were largely blunted in the final game against a Hungary side that also played a back three system. 

Southgate has played a back four in this tournament so far, though experimented with a back three last autumn in the Nations League and in a comfortable friendly victory against Ireland. 

Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and John Stones all start in front of Jordan Pickford, with Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw at wing-back. Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice form the midfield, with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling supporting Harry Kane in attack. 

Foden, Mount and Grealish are among a strong England subs bench, along with Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Germany, meanwhile, have replaced Serge Gnabry with Chelsea’s Timo Werner, while Leon Goretzka replaces Ilkay Gundogan in midfield. 

Kick off at Wembley is at 5pm, and the game is live on RTE Two and BBC One. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie