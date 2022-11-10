England bench Vunipola, Tuilagi and Youngs for Japan Test

ENGLAND HAVE DROPPED Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs and Billy Vunipola to the bench for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series international at Twickenham against Japan (kick-off 1515 GMT).

It is a further sign of Eddie Jones’ constant tinkering as his World Cup plans stutter from one issue to the next.

Sam Simmonds has replaced Vunipola as the starting No 8, with Guy Porter taking over from Tuilagi at outside centre.

Jack van Poortvliet, who scored a try shortly after coming off the bench in place of Ben Youngs, starts at scrum-half.

In all Jones has made five changes to his starting XV for England’s second match of a November programme that also features Tests against New Zealand and world champions South Africa.

Elsewhere, centre Jonathan Danty has been named to start France’s Autumn Nations Series Test with South Africa this weekend despite missing training to be with his partner and new-born child, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday.

Danty became a father on Sunday for the first time and keeps his place in the team for Saturday’s game in Marseille.

The only changes from last weekend’s narrow win over Australia for next year’s Rugby World Cup hosts are on the bench as uncapped pair Bastien Chalureau and Reda Wardi come in for Killian Geraci and Dany Priso.

Argentina have named an unchanged side to play Wales in an Autumn Nations series rugby international in Cardiff on Saturday as they look to back-up a well-deserved win over England.

The Pumas launched their tour of Europe with a 30-29 victory over World Cup pool opponents England, their first success against them at Twickenham in 16 years, last weekend and experienced coach Michael Cheika has seen no need to change a winning team.

Argentina hammered Wales 33-11 when the teams met in Cardiff last year.

FRANCE team vs Springboks

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert

Autumn Series

ENGLAND team vs Japan

Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Maro Itoje; Jonny Hill, David Ribbans; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Alex Coles, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi

ARGENTINA team vs Wales

Juan Cruz Mallia; Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Facunda Isa, Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Orlando